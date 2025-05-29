The Severance Character Ben Stiller Almost Played

Even though he hasn't appeared on-screen in either season of "Severance," Ben Stiller has still garnered a reputation as one of the "stars" of the show. He's had a major hand behind the camera as a director and producer on the series, and his status as a high-profile actor in his own right has bolstered that reputation beyond what folks in production roles typically receive. Despite all that, Stiller has refrained from making any on-screen cameo appearances on the popular Apple TV+ series — though the option was briefly on the table.

In a recent interview with Variety, Stiller and series star Adam Scott discussed various aspects of the show's production, including "Severance" season 3, which is currently in development. During the discussion, Stiller revealed that there was an idea back in season 1 that he might pop up on camera as a doctor character, but that those plans were eventually scrapped. "We talked about it. There was a storyline that we were thinking about, but it just didn't feel right," Stiller told the outlet. "It's great that I'm not in it. I'm very happy to not have my face on the billboard."

He clarified that the hypothetical character in question had nothing to do with the very real doctor characters who pop up near the end of "Severance" season 2 as part of Lumon Industries' mysterious "Cold Harbor" project. However, it's easy to see how Stiller's canceled role may have played into similar storylines.