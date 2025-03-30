8 Big Bang Theory Moments That Have Aged Poorly

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

Don't get mad at me, but not every aspect of "The Big Bang Theory" has aged perfectly. Stop booing! Please!

Let me lead with this. There are definitely things about "The Big Bang Theory" that aged well enough, and clearly, the show is still a massive hit; at the end of 2024, it was still one of the most-streamed programs around. Kaley Cuoco's Penny may have gotten a raw deal in the pilot — which isn't conjecture, because the show's creative team literally admitted that it's true — but by the end of the series, there's zero doubt that Penny is extremely smart and capable and not just another stereotypical ditzy blonde character. Adding Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski, played respectively by Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, was a great idea and gave the show a fresh point of view when they joined the cast at the end of its third season. While the show's main men — namely, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) — do evolve and grow a lot throughout the series, they certainly have some very irritating moments as well, and we'll cover a lot of those here. Out of all the show's supporting characters, I have a weird soft spot for Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), the downtrodden comic book store owner who's getting his own spin-off.

I'm not saying those are the only aspects of "The Big Bang Theory" that manage to stand the test of time; they're just not what I'm here to discuss. With that in mind, here are 8 things about "The Big Bang Theory" that don't hold up particularly well as time ticks on.