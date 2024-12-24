The Dark Lisa Kudrow & Ray Romano Comedy Series Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

"No Good Deed" sees Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow play married couple Paul and Lydia, who are selling their Los Angeles home but must hide some of the property's dark secrets from potential buyers. Such a premise is, apparently, a recipe for success. The series hit Netflix on December 12, 2024, and, according to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, has been doing quite well ever since.

In the United States, "No Good Deed" has been hovering around the number two and three spots on the most-watched TV charts ever since its debut. The show was in the second position right up until December 20, when it dropped to the third spot. But it has shown remarkable staying power thus far and appears to be holding its position for the time being.

Meanwhile, the series has proven to be a global success, charting in 53 countries as of December 23. Earlier in the month, "No Good Deed" actually managed to chart in an impressive 72 countries, making it an undeniable global hit. Interestingly enough, in the past week "No Good Deed" has only managed to peak at number 2 in all countries, just missing out on the top spot worldwide. But with the show already proving its staying power, we might just see it hit number one in the days to come. The question is, does it have what it takes to beat the competition over the Christmas week?