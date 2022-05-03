Dead To Me Creator Liz Feldman Sets New Series No Good Deed At Netflix

While this isn't overtly described as a haunted house story, it sure sounds like one. Feldman says her idea for the series is related to her own history of window shopping houses during a time of high stress:

"'No Good Deed' was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment."

Feldman currently has an overall deal with Netflix, and the show has been picked up for a series order. It's unclear how many seasons that entails, especially with so many recent Netflix shake-ups, but the show certainly sounds promising with the "Dead to Me" creator at the helm. Other executive producers for the project include Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Tree, who has directed episodes of "Dead to Me" as well as shows like "The Flight Attendant" and "You," will serve as the pilot director and is on board to direct further episodes.

Feldman's other Netflix series, the Christine Applegate and Linda Cardellini-led black comedy "Dead to Me," will draw to a close with an upcoming third season. If it feels like the suburban-set show about a couple of murder cover-ups has been gone a little longer than expected, it's because it has. The final season's production was suspended during the pandemic and further impacted by Applegate's MS diagnosis. The actress has rightfully received praise for the role of grieving widow Jen, who befriends Judy (Cardellini) at a grief group without realizing she's the person responsible for her husband's death.

"No Good Dead" season one and "Dead to Me" season three both have no announced release date, but will premiere on Netflix.