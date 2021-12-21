Dead To Me Season 3 Has Had To Pause Production Due To Positive Covid Tests

Another Netflix series bites the dust before its fourth season. The streaming giant's dark comedy "Dead To Me" from CBS Studios has wrapped production for 2021, putting its third and last season on pause. This follows a breakout of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the show's final weeks of shooting. As Deadline reports it, it sounds like the production did the right thing at several levels: an employee came down with symptoms on December 13, was sent home where they tested positive, along with positive test results from a crew member and one of their contacts later in the week. Production initiated contact tracing, and because there were no further positive tests, filming was not affected. "Dead To Me" is scheduled to resume production for its last three weeks of season 3 shoots in early 2022.

Snagging four Emmy nominations since its debut in spring of 2019, "Dead to Me" stars Christina Applegate ("Bad Moms") and Linda Cardellini ("Grandma's Boy") as an unlikely duo whose friendship blossoms in the wake of personal tragedy for each of them. James Marsden ("Sonic the Hedgehog"), Max Jenkins (NBC's "The Mysteries of Laura" series), Sam McCarthy ("All These Small Moments"), and Luke Roessler ("The Mysterious Benedict Society") round out the cast for the series, which immediately found acclaim and was watched by thirty million households in its first month. Applegate and Cardellini were both nominated for Emmys for Lead Actress In a Comedy Series. Series creator, showrunner, and Groundlings alumna Liz Feldman executive produces "Dead To Me" with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell under the Gloria Sanchez Productions banner, alongside Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini also serves as co-producer.