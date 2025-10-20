Jared Leto's Tron: Ares Just Went From Bad To Worse At The Box Office

There is no good news for Disney when it comes to "Tron: Ares." The long-awaited third "Tron" film was met with lousy reviews from critics, which teed it up for an underwhelming debut at the box office. However, these things can sometimes be marathons and not sprints, with movies occasionally rebounding after rough starts. That's not the case here, though, as things have gone from bad to worse for director Joachim Rønning's take on the franchise, which features Jared Leto ("Haunted Mansion") in the lead role.

In its second weekend, "Ares" pulled in just $11.1 million domestically, representing a staggering 66% drop compared to its already disastrous $33.2 million box office opening. Overseas audiences aren't coming to the rescue, either, as the big-budget sci-fi sequel made just $14.1 million internationally over the weekend. That brings its running total after two weekends to $103 million, which is quite terrible for a movie with a reported $180 million budget. But not so fast! It gets even worse.

A report from Deadline indicates that the budget for "Ares" was actually $220 million, which doesn't even account for marketing costs. On that note, the marketing expenses are estimated to be in the $102 million range. As such, if the movie finishes its run at the box office with over/under $160 million, it will lose somewhere in the neighborhood of $130 million for Disney, even after post-theatrical revenue is factored in. Mind you, even the misfire that was "Morbius" made $167 million worldwide, just to help add some more context. And that movie cost a great deal less, boasting a $75 million budget. This is a full-blown trainwreck.