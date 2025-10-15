Tron Franchise Future Gets Disappointing Update After Jared Leto's Ares Flops

Leto proved to be a great actor earlier in his career and even won an Academy Award at one point. The industry may have considered him an A-list talent, but "Morbius" being a disaster on all fronts, coupled with the actor's sexual misconduct allegations, proved his goodwill has just about faded among contemporary audiences (via AirMail). He's nowhere near the same kind of draw he used to be. "Ares" just about deflates like a balloon whenever he's onscreen opposite more compelling actors like Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeff Bridges. Leto had been attached to headline and produce the "Tron" threequel since 2017, which meant he was locked into its development long before his most recent box office flops and public persona backlash. Of course, some industry folks claim that "Ares" would've still faltered with a more bankable name like Ryan Gosling at the helm instead of Leto. "If you say, ”Tron: Ares' is good, we just needed a different actor,' you're deluding yourself," one insider told THR.

The truth of why "Ares" flopped lies somewhere in the middle. Another "Tron" film was always going to be a hard sell for those who aren't already entrenched in the property's techno-visuals and bio-digital jazz, man. Switching up composer duties with Daft Punk for NIN was like a consolation prize for Leto's involvement, rather than an additional aspect of the film to look forward to. A better marquee name could've slightly boosted its chances. As is, though, "Ares" is far from the franchise reinvention that Disney was hoping for, especially with a mid-credits scene destined to join the long list of similar stingers teasing sequels unlikely to ever see the light of day.

"Tron: Ares" is currently playing in theaters.