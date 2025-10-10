Tron: Ares' Mid-Credits Scene Calls Back To The Original Movie In A Big Way

Spoilers follow.

"Tron: Ares" might be the second sequel to the original groundbreaking 1982 sci-fi film starring Jeff Bridges as a man sucked into the digital world of computers, but it doesn't do much to follow up on the events of the first sequel, "Tron: Legacy" from 2010. The open-ended conclusion of "Legacy" is only briefly hinted at, including an ending that sets up yet another sequel in the "Tron" franchise, should "Ares" perform well enough at the box office. Instead, "Tron: Ares" feels more like a direct sequel to "Tron," even if it keeps the canon of "Tron: Legacy" intact. That's largely because we're yet again dealing with a villainous Dillinger, and the mid-credits scene takes his legacy back to the beginning of the franchise.

In the original "Tron," the antagonist is Ed Dillinger (David Warner), the senior executive vice president of the technology company ENCOM. Dillinger rose to the top of ENCOM's ranks by plagiarizing video game ideas from tech genius Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), and Flynn tries to hack into ENCOM's systems to prove it with a program called CLU. However, Dillinger has put a Master Control Program (MCP) in place to stop outside hackers.

When the MCP destroys CLU, Flynn and a couple of his colleagues plan to use a program called Tron to counter the efforts of the MCP and get the information they need. But before they can do that, the MCP activates an experimental particle laser that digitizes Flynn into the ENCOM computer grid, where computer programs are living entities that resemble the likeness of the human users who created them. That's why, when Flynn encounters the MCP's second in command, named Sark, it's a character who looks like David Warner, just in a glowing, orange computer circuit board-style suit.

It's this detail that comes into play in a major way in the mid-credits scene of "Tron: Ares," hinting at a story thread that will bring the legacy of Ed Dillinger full circle.