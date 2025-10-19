10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked

Ving Rhames began his acting career in the 1980s and has since become a staple in Hollywood. These days, he is best known for playing Luther Stickell in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Even though he was barely in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Rhames holds the record as the only actor aside from Tom Cruise to appear in all eight films. However, Rhames is more than just the "Net Ranger." The actor's filmography is vast, and he has proven time and again that he can play fierce and intimidating as well as tender and protective. His commanding voice is one of his most distinctive traits, and it has been lent perfectly to some iconic animated films. When you see or hear Rhames, you know you are about to watch a powerful performance.

Considering Rhames has over 140 credits to his name, narrowing down his best films to 10 was not easy. Rhames received an Emmy nomination and won a Golden Globe for playing Don King in the TV movie "Don King: Only in America." But while that project did not make our list of Rhames' best films, it is one of his best performances. At that time, he endeared himself to many when he insisted on handing his Globe over to Jack Lemmon. Rhames also had small but memorable roles in films such as "Homicide" and "Jacob's Ladder." Those movies could have easily made this list, but we wanted to focus on films that are both great and give Rhames a fair amount of screen time.

On this list, you will find some of the actor's most popular films, along with a few wild cards. Of course, the one thing they all have in common is that Rhames is unforgettable in them.