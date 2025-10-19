10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked
Ving Rhames began his acting career in the 1980s and has since become a staple in Hollywood. These days, he is best known for playing Luther Stickell in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Even though he was barely in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Rhames holds the record as the only actor aside from Tom Cruise to appear in all eight films. However, Rhames is more than just the "Net Ranger." The actor's filmography is vast, and he has proven time and again that he can play fierce and intimidating as well as tender and protective. His commanding voice is one of his most distinctive traits, and it has been lent perfectly to some iconic animated films. When you see or hear Rhames, you know you are about to watch a powerful performance.
Considering Rhames has over 140 credits to his name, narrowing down his best films to 10 was not easy. Rhames received an Emmy nomination and won a Golden Globe for playing Don King in the TV movie "Don King: Only in America." But while that project did not make our list of Rhames' best films, it is one of his best performances. At that time, he endeared himself to many when he insisted on handing his Globe over to Jack Lemmon. Rhames also had small but memorable roles in films such as "Homicide" and "Jacob's Ladder." Those movies could have easily made this list, but we wanted to focus on films that are both great and give Rhames a fair amount of screen time.
On this list, you will find some of the actor's most popular films, along with a few wild cards. Of course, the one thing they all have in common is that Rhames is unforgettable in them.
10. Lilo & Stitch
"Lilo & Stitch" is a 2002 Disney classic helmed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. There is a lot to love about the fan-favorite animated film, including Ving Rhames as Cobra Bubbles (one of the best character names of all time). Bubbles first shows up in the film as a social worker who is keeping an eye on Lilo (Daveigh Chase), a young girl being cared for by her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere), after the death of their parents. However, there is more to Bubbles than meets the eye.
With all of the alien shenanigans happening in the film, it is eventually revealed that Bubbles is a former CIA agent who has encountered extraterrestrial life before. Bubbles is a wonderful addition to the Disney pantheon, because he is commanding and a little scary, but with a soft, gooey center. That is how many of Rhames' characters can be described, but it is an especially fun choice in animation.
In 2025, Disney remade "Lilo & Stitch" in live-action with Courtney B. Vance taking over the role of Bubbles. While some fans had hoped Rhames would reprise the role, many agree Vance was a good choice. Rhames may have missed out on the live-action version, but he did voice Bubbles again in other animated projects. Here is how to watch the "Lilo & Stitch" movies in order.
9. Rosewood
Directed by John Singleton, the 1997 film "Rosewood" is one of the most devastating entries in Rhames' filmography. The movie was inspired by real events that took place in Florida in 1923. When the Black residents of Rosewood are targeted by a white mob, violence escalates into tragedy. Rhames stars as Mann, an outsider who is looking to buy property in the town when he eventually gets caught up in the chaos and chooses to fight alongside the townspeople.
Knowing "Rosewood" is based on a true story makes it all the more difficult to watch. Nevertheless, it's an important part of U.S. history that's not often showcased, similar to the Tulsa massacre that took place in 1921. While the story of Tulsa has since been featured in projects like "Watchmen," "Rosewood" is a lesser-known incident. In both cases, a thriving Black community in the south becomes a target.
As for Rhames, he gives one of his most powerful performances in "Rosewood." Despite not having ties to the town, Mann ultimately chooses to put his life at risk and stand against the injustices being done to the locals. He received an Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for his work on the film, marking the seventh time he was recognized by the NAACP.
8. Dawn of the Dead
Remaking a classic like George Romero's "Dawn of the Dead" was a risky move that paid off. Directed by Zack Snyder and written by James Gunn, the 2004 version of the zombie story takes big swings. While the remake still takes place primarily in a mall, the biggest difference is that its zombies are now fast. While you could never top Romero, many agree that the remake is Snyder's best film.
As for Rhames, he stars in the movie alongside Sarah Polley's Ana Clark as Sergeant Kenneth Hall. Similar to Bubbles from "Lilo & Stitch," Kenneth is a commanding force with a soft side. Rhames especially shines when it comes to Kenneth's bond with Andy (Bruce Bohne), the gun store owner who is trapped across the street from the mall. They communicate with written signs and form a friendship throughout the film. Rhames also gets some badass, zombie-killing moments during the movie. (Warning: "Dawn of the Dead" spoiler ahead.) In the film's commentary (via Film School Rejects), Rhames explained, "I want to be in this movie because the Black guy lives."
"Dawn of the Dead" was screened out of competition at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and received a Golden Camera nomination.
7. Baby Boy
"Rosewood" is not the only Rhames and John Singleton collaboration to make this list. Their 2001 coming-of-age crime drama, "Baby Boy," tells the dynamic story of Joseph "Jody" Summers (Tyrese Gibson), a young man who is struggling to accept adulthood while living in the hood of Los Angeles. Rhames plays Melvin, the boyfriend of Jody's mother. Jody doesn't trust that Melvin is good enough for his mom. The two butt heads and eventually engage in an intense fight that ends with Melvin punching Jody and breaking a table. However, Melvin is not just an ex-con who can't get along with his girlfriend's son. He's also full of wisdom and can relate to Jody's many mistakes.
Despite their differences, Melvin ends up getting through to Jody in ways that no one else can. Rhames once again finds himself shining in a role that requires him to be tough on the outside and caring on the inside. He knows how to layer a character and to make even the most intimidating men feel like a safe space. While Rhames gives a standout, complex performance, it's also worth noting that Snoop Dogg is shockingly terrifying in this movie. He plays Rodney, Jody's girlfriend's ex. Snoop usually has that lovable stoner energy, but the most tense moments in "Baby Boy" come from him.
"Baby Boy" is special for many reasons, but its positive ending helps it stand apart from other crime films with predominantly Black casts of its era. The movie received three nominations from the Image Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Rhames. "Baby Boy" is still considered to be one of Singleton's best films.
6. Con Air
Simone West's "Con Air" is one of the coolest action films of the 1990s. The 1997 movie stars Nicolas Cage as Cameron Poe, a former Army Ranger who gets released from prison at the same time a dangerous group of criminals is relocated on a transport plane. Things turn buck wild when the bad guys take over the aircraft. Cage actually changed the script just to parody Clint Eastwood, which tells you how delightfully unserious the film is.
Rhames plays Nathan "Diamond Dog" Jones, a self-described "Black supremacist" convicted of murder and terrorism. He serves as the second-in-command to Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom (John Malkovich), the evil mastermind behind the takeover. The lineup of criminals also includes Steve Buscemi, Dave Chappelle, and Danny Trejo. Meanwhile, John Cusack plays U.S. Marshal Vince Larkin, who works with Poe to retake the plane.
Every actor in "Con Air" is clearly having a blast. The bad guys are all trying to out-nasty each other while Cage has fun playing the feisty, long-haired hero. Rhames does a great job portraying a character who uses a cause to justify his wrongdoings. Diamond Dog talks a big talk when it comes to the "revolution," but he is quick to fall in line behind a boss who is not only white but also loathsome. Unlike many of the characters on this list, Diamond Dog does not have a soft interior. He is a mean brute who ultimately gets what is coming to him.
"Con Air" was nominated for two Academy Awards. It was up for Best Sound and Best Original Song for Diane Warren's "How Do I Live." This marked Warren's third out of 16 Oscar nominations.
5. The People Under the Stairs
When it comes to Wes Craven's horror films, 1991's "The People Under the Stairs" is often overlooked. While "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Scream" launched major franchises, "The People Under the Stairs" is a standalone gem with a lot to say about systemic racism. The movie follows Brandon Adams as Poindexter "Fool" Williams, a young kid who gets caught up in the disturbing world of his creepy landlords, the Robesons.
"The People Under the Stairs" is tense and twisted thanks to the performances by "Twin Peaks" alums Everett McGill and Wendy Robie as the Robesons. They're siblings who pretend to be married and refer to each other as "Mommy" and "Daddy." If that wasn't sick enough, they also kidnap a bunch of boys and keep them under their stairs. Rhames plays Leroy, a friend of Fool's sister who convinces the boy to rob the Robesons.
Leroy is an interesting character. He's not exactly a good influence but clearly has Fool's best interest at heart, yet his misguided attempts at being a role model get Fool into trouble. The Robesons are taking advantage of their Black tenants, so Leroy isn't wrong when he says they deserve what's coming to them. But Leroy does not know just how twisted the Robesons are.
Rhames doesn't have as much screen time in this film as most of the other movies on this list, but he makes an impact. On top of teaching Fool important lessons that come in handy throughout the film, he also has major style. Rhames' fits in "The People Under the Stairs" are gloriously early '90s and stand out as some of his best costuming.
4. Bringing Out the Dead
Much like "The People Under the Stairs," "Bringing Out the Dead" is an underrated work from an iconic director. The 1999 drama was helmed by Martin Scorsese and marks another collaboration between Rhames and Nicolas Cage. In the film, Cage plays Frank Pierce, a depressed paramedic who is suffering from insomnia. Frank has multiple partners in his ambulance throughout the film, including Rhames' Marcus.
Macurs is both magnetic and overtly religious. There is a darkly humorous scene in which the duo tries to save a kid who is OD'ing at a club. Marcus encourages the partiers around him to pray for the victim. When he uses an adrenaline shot to save the patient, he treats his success as an act of God. In this scene, Rhames once again proves he has a deep, commanding presence. It's over the top, but it's never unbelievable. In a film filled with other excellent actors like John Goodman and Patricia Arquette, Rhames manages to stand out.
Rhames received a nomination from the Satellite Awards for Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy, or Musical. While calling "Bringing Out the Dead" a comedy is a bit of a stretch, Rhames' exaggerated performance definitely evokes laughs.
3. Out of Sight
Steven Soderbergh's 1998 film "Out of Sight" is a classic crime comedy that is considered one of the director's best films. The movie paved the way for Soderbergh's "Ocean's Eleven' trilogy in more ways than one. "Out of Sight" stars George Clooney as Jack Foley, a bank robber who escapes jail and becomes enamored with U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez). The movie is funny, sexy, and incredibly well-crafted. If you went to film school in the 2000s, it's likely you saw the hotel scene from "Out of Sight" used as an example of great editing in multiple classes.
In "Out of Sight," Rhames plays Buddy Bragg, a friend and accomplice to Jack. Buddy is incredibly loyal, but he has a hilarious flaw: He can't stop confessing his crimes to his religious sister. Before the events of the film, Buddy told his sister about a job he was pulling with Jack, and she turned them in. It's a charming performance from Rhames, who acts seamlessly alongside Clooney throughout the film.
Another fun thing about "Out of Sight" is that it is based on the Elmore Leonard novel of the same name. Leonard also wrote "Rum Punch," which was the inspiration for Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown." Michael Keaton plays Ray Nicolette in both films, meaning they take place in the same cinematic universe.
"Out of Sight" received Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.
2. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Rhames first played Luther Stickell in 1996's "Mission: Impossible." His appearances in the sequels ranged from minor cameos to huge supporting roles. No matter his screen time, though, it's fair to say Rhames was a fundamental part of the franchise for two decades. As for this list, there are at least four movies from the property that are good enough to make the cut. However, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" stands above the rest.
The sixth "Mission: Impossible" film starring Cruise, "Fallout" was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and released in 2018. On top of being generally considered the best "Mission: Impossible" movie, many regard "Fallout" as one of the best action films of all time. And while two more sequels followed, "Fallout" feels like a grand finale. It ties the other "Mission: Impossible" movies together beautifully, features nonstop thrills, and sees Cruise performing some of the best stunts of his career.
As for Rhames, "Fallout" is the film that solidifies Luther as the heart of the franchise. The movie begins with Ethan choosing to save Luther instead of securing plutonium cores that could put the whole world at risk. Rhames delivers the line, "Don't you do it, Ethan, not for me," so beautifully. He then spends the rest of the film acknowledging the fact that they are in the fight of their lives because Ethan would not let him die. He has a touching scene with Rebecca Ferguson's Isla Faust in which he explains Ethan's romantic history. Rhames ultimately and unexpectedly gave one of the best performances of his career during his sixth outing as Luther.
In 2001, the Image Awards nominated Rhames for Best Supporting Actor for "Mission: Impossible II," but it should have recognized him in 2019.
1. Pulp Fiction
No one will be surprised to see Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" listed as Rhames' best movie. It's an undeniable force of a film and one of the best in the filmographies of those who made it. The 1994 hit was also number one on our ranking of John Travolta's best movies, number two on our list of Samuel L. Jackson's best performances, and number two on our list of Bruce Willis' best roles.
Rhames co-stars in the film as Marsellus Wallace, the gangster connected to every major player in the story. For a huge chunk of the film, he's just a looming figure. We see how feared he is when Marsellus' wife, Mia (Uma Thurman), accidentally ODs on a "date" with Travolta's Vincent Vega. The tension is amplified by the fact that if she dies, Marsellus will surely kill Vincent. When we finally see more of Marsellus, we realize how dangerous it was for Willis' Butch Coolidge to betray him. Of course, the dynamic shifts when Butch and Marsellus are taken captive by a malevolent pawn shop owner.
Rhames does so much with his "Pulp Fiction" character in the screen time he's given. He's intimidating to an extreme degree, but Rhames truly shows his range when Marsellus becomes vulnerable. He remains incredibly scary, but he also shows that he's reasonable and capable of forgiving those who do right by him. Like every other character on this list, Rhames plays Marsellus with a unique depth.
"Pulp Fiction" won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar and was additionally nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Travolta), Best Actor (Jackson), Best Supporting Actress (Thurman), Best Director, and Best Editing. The film also won Best Cast Ensemble at the Awards Circuit Community Awards, which marks the only awards recognition Rhames received for the film.