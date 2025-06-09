Why Ving Rhames Was Barely In Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Everything was up in the air when the Brad Bird-directed "Ghost Protocol" was going into production on account of Cruise's previous rocky history in the industry a few years earlier. But the film was able to make Cruise a star again. It was assumed that Rhames would return, given he was a critical member of Ethan's teams in the previous three films.

In 2010, however, when Rhames was asked by MovieWeb whether he would return to play Luther, his response indicated that if he did, it would be a reduced role. "I may be doing something very small in 'Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol' but I will just say that the budget changed dramatically and I'll leave it at that," says Rhames. When he was asked to expand upon that, his follow-up statement gave the impression that it all came down to money. "Hmm... Cha-ching could create that but it's up to them," recounts Rhames.

Rumors circulated throughout various trades that Rhames wanted $7.7 million to appear in "Ghost Protocol," but I have to call it into question considering no official source has taken credit for the quote. It definitely appeared though that Rhames was interested in a good paycheck for his time on set. He must have received a number that suited him because he makes a welcome appearance in the epilogue of "Ghost Protocol."

Would it have been great to have Luther on the team throughout the whole film? The answer is yes, even though his absence makes sense within the machinations of the story. After the Kremlin bombing, every IMF agent is disavowed, ensuring the only crew Ethan has to work with are either people who were already with him, like Benji (Simon Pegg) and Brandt (Jeremy Renner), or those who were already associated with the case, such as Jane (Paula Patton).

Rhames must have sorted out any future monetary indignities with future installments, as he would ultimately be brought back into the "Mission: Impossible" fold when "Rogue Nation" director Christopher McQuarrie announced Luther's full-time return in August 2014.

