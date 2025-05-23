Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Proves It Isn't Messing Around With One Major Death

When "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" concluded, Luther had gone off to parts unknown to avoid leaving behind a digital footprint from the nefarious AI known as the Entity. He did so before the massive and climactic action sequence that includes Ethan jumping off the top of a cliff and then arriving on the Orient Express to fight off some bad guys, rescue the pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell), and fight off the equally evil Gabriel (Esai Morales). Gabriel wants to control the Entity for himself, and is furious that the Entity is, when this new film begins, trying to commune with Ethan to convince him to let it create nuclear devastation across the planet.

Where Luther fits into this is what leads to his death. Luther has holed up in an underground cave of sorts near London, working on a "poison pill" that can essentially alter the Entity's sense of reality and render it inoperable (while also suffering from an unnamed disease that leaves him in a hospital bed). Though Ethan believes that he and Grace, who have reconnected in London, have the upper hand on Gabriel, he learns it's the exact opposite. Gabriel not only knows about the poison pill, but wants it for himself. While Ethan may want to use it to destroy the Entity, Gabriel wants the poison pill to control the Entity, which is why he steals it and sets off a bomb near Luther's cave that's set to go off in a handful of minutes. Ethan is able to talk to Luther one last time, but learns that to disarm the bomb from detonating and killing millions, he'll still have to sacrifice himself and ensure the bomb's only effect is underground.

This is arguably not the only time Luther has come into harm's way; when "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" opens, there's a gunfight in which it briefly seems as if Luther may have bit the big one. But he's survived almost as long as Ethan, and is relatively introspective and at peace about his choice. (If you've seen the trailers for this film and noted Luther mentioning that he has no regrets, you can feel safe in knowing that line comes into play as he's saying goodbye to Ethan for the last time.) Luther Stickell dying, and doing so early, is meant to make the stakes as personal as possible for Ethan. Yes, of course, it's important that he save the world, but when he loses someone so close to him, and so close to the audience that's known Luther for decades, it means something a bit more.

Of course, although Luther is dead, we hear his gravelly tones a couple more times, including near the very end, throughout the film. This is not the first major death in a "Mission: Impossible" film, seeing as many fans are crying for the return of Ilsa Faust after her death in the previous entry. (Do not get your hopes up on that one, by the way.) But in some ways, it hits the hardest. First, it's one of the only real death scenes for any human character in this final movie.

