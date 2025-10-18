15 Movies Like The Accountant You Need To Watch Next

In 2016, Ben Affleck was the latest Batman within an ever-expanding (and then quickly contracting) DC Extended Universe. While he never get a proper solo movie in that franchise, he did land the starring role in a different action project. "The Accountant" sees Affleck play Christian Wolff, an accountant with autism cooking the books for some very dangerous people who winds up getting wrapped up in a massive conspiracy that threatens him and his new friend Dana (Anna Kendrick).

Suffice it to say, it doesn't exactly accurately portray a day in the life of a real accountant, but it's entertaining all the same. It has some superbly choreographed action sequences and a strong supporting cast including the likes of J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Jon Bernthal. "The Accountant" franchise even outlived the DCEU, seeing as "The Accountant 2" dropped in theaters in 2025, and there's definitely more room where that came from. In the meantime, here are some movies like "The Accountant" in case you're looking for other films to give you regular adrenaline hits.