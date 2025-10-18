15 Movies Like The Accountant You Need To Watch Next
In 2016, Ben Affleck was the latest Batman within an ever-expanding (and then quickly contracting) DC Extended Universe. While he never get a proper solo movie in that franchise, he did land the starring role in a different action project. "The Accountant" sees Affleck play Christian Wolff, an accountant with autism cooking the books for some very dangerous people who winds up getting wrapped up in a massive conspiracy that threatens him and his new friend Dana (Anna Kendrick).
Suffice it to say, it doesn't exactly accurately portray a day in the life of a real accountant, but it's entertaining all the same. It has some superbly choreographed action sequences and a strong supporting cast including the likes of J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Jon Bernthal. "The Accountant" franchise even outlived the DCEU, seeing as "The Accountant 2" dropped in theaters in 2025, and there's definitely more room where that came from. In the meantime, here are some movies like "The Accountant" in case you're looking for other films to give you regular adrenaline hits.
John Wick
"The Accountant" has some good action scenes, but if you're looking for the peak of the genre in the 21st century, you need to turn your attention toward "John Wick" and its myriad sequels and spin-offs that you should pretty much watch in the order they came out. But going back to the first flick, it's a pretty lean action thriller at just over 90 minutes. Some punk kid kills John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) dog, which was the final gift left to him by his late wife. Wick goes on a massive killing spree to make sure the kid and anyone standing with him can never do the same thing again.
What made "John Wick" a cultural force of nature is its use of extended fight scenes. Unlike a lot of other action films at the time, there aren't a million cuts within the span of one minute. We actually get to see Reeves show off those gun-fu skills he honed so well. It set the bar for every American action film that followed, such as "Atomic Blonde," "Bullet Train," and, yes, even "The Accountant."
The Town
Ben Affleck is no stranger to kicking butt and taking names, and he's just as adept capturing action scenes behind the camera as he is engaging in them in front of it. "The Town" sees Affleck as both director and star, as he plays Doug MacRay, a member of a bank robbing crew who falls in love with someone involved with one of his previous jobs, forcing him to maneuver between how she perceives him and what he really is.
It's easily one of the best heist movies of all time, as it hones in on the idea of second chances and how hard it can be to start anew. Even though Doug now has a reason to start down a better path, he finds himself continually pulled toward yet another bank job for the sheer thrill of it. It's part heist movie and part romance, juggling both tones exceptionally well. But even if you're only here for the action, those sequences are shot to absolute perfection.
Nobody
Few films have as much "John Wick" DNA in them as "Nobody," which is probably because it was written by "John Wick" scribe Derek Kolstad. No one probably expected Bob Odenkirk, best known for his comedy chops on "Mr. Show" and "Breaking Bad," to lead an action thriller this late in his life, but it's never too late to beat up bad guys. Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, who returns to his former life of being an assassin once his family gets targeted by a new threat.
"Nobody" is perfect for people who like their action movies to take themselves not too seriously. Odenkirk gets a chance to lean into a humorous sardonic attitude, and there is a visceral nature to the fights. Odenkirk's Hutch is no spring chicken, and the film plays around with a guy who's seen better days trying to get back into the swing of things. Odenkirk was insistent that "Nobody 2" have a reason for existing before making it, which it definitely does if you're in the mood for more movies you'd probably enjoy watching with your dad.
Warrior
If you really want to find some other movies like "The Accountant," it helps to look into director Gavin O'Connor's filmography, where you'll find the excellent sports drama "Warrior." It's all about Tommy (Tom Hardy) and Brendan (Joel Edgerton), two estranged brothers who get involved in the same mixed martial arts tournament and learn to sort through their personal issues in the process. The fights look great, and some real MMA fighters like Kurt Angle and Dan Caldwell make appearances to give the film a more authentic feel.
A big reason why "Warrior" has resonated with so many is due to how personal it feels, and that's directly tied to O'Connor's involvement. /Film spoke with the director 10 years after the film came out, and he discussed developing the story: "There were so many things from the movie that I took from my own life and metaphorically massaged things in a way that would hopefully feel slightly invisible, but it was actually really me. It's just emotional because it's personal." Not only does that personal touch lend itself to the movie's emotional beats, it also makes the fights themselves feel more heightened.
The Equalizer
"The Equalizer" movies are a great showcase of how an action franchise mostly needs two things: A charismatic lead and some stylish fights. Denzel Washington faithfully fulfills the first criteria as Robert McCall, a former Marine who gets tied up in the nefarious underground dealings of the Russian mafia. Director Antoine Fuqua provides the latter component, with an atmospheric and visceral approach to the fight scenes that give them a definitive impact.
"The Equalizer" starts off a bit slower than many action fans might expect. But that works to the film's advantage, as we get to actually know Robert as a person and why he's so invested in this case. When the fight scenes begin piling up toward the latter half of the film, you're not only drawn in from the punches but you also fully grasp what's at stake. "The Equalizer" is easily one of Washington's most rewatchable movies, and its sequels deliver much of the same, maintaining a level of quality across the franchise.
Hell or High Water
Taylor Sheridan is mostly known for his work on the small screen these days with shows like "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King." Fans of those projects owe it to themselves to check out easily the best film he ever wrote called "Hell or High Water." It's another neo-Western, although this story is centered on two brothers, Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster), who start robbing banks to save their family farm while being pursued by a pair of Texas Rangers.
The action's explosive, but what keeps you locked in is the fact that there are complex themes built into this narrative. Most people would probably see what the brothers do as noble, even though they're technically breaking the law. They're cogs in a larger machine that's preventing them from achieving any financial stability playing by the rules. There's a moral ambiguity to every character's actions that makes it fascinating to dissect, and that's all held together by the fantastic chemistry between Pine and Foster playing two brothers willing to go to different lengths to attain their goal.
A Dark Place
One aspect of "The Accountant" that makes it stand out is its lead character being on the autism spectrum. People online have weighed how accurate Affleck's performance is to people's real-world experiences, with some being more negative than others, but anyone interested in another gripping movie with a neurodivergent lead should watch "A Dark Place."
Andrew Scott plays Donald Devlin, a sanitation worker on the autism spectrum who starts looking into a local case involving a missing boy and how there's more to the story than initially reported. Scott is amazing as always, and his search into the truth is framed wonderfully alongside his desire to be a good father to his own daughter. This is a movie that knows what it's trying to do and does it well. It definitely fell under the radar when it came out in 2019, but it's worth seeking out now, especially with Scott now in a far more prominent mystery flick with "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery."
Kate
Boys shouldn't have all the fun in the action genre. "Kate" is a fun romp from not too long ago where the titular Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is an assassin for hire who discovers she's been poisoned and has about a day to live. If she can't save herself, she can at least use her final hours to enact vengeance on those who have wronged her.
"Kate" absolutely follows in the legacy of "John Wick" with stylish action sequences and plenty of blood flying everywhere. The film also uses its setting of Tokyo to its full advantage with bright neon lights illuminating the fights. The revenge plot is something action fans have seen many times before, but Winstead helps elevate the material, grounding the bombastic nature with real pathos, especially as it relates to her newfound partnership with teenager Ani (Miku Martineau). Plus, Woody Harrelson chews some scenery as the villainous Varrick, and it's always fun to watch him do his thing. When you need an action flick that won't require much brainpower, "Kate" gets the job done.
Midnight Run
Accountants don't necessarily have the most exciting jobs (apologies to any accountants reading this). It makes it fun that there are several high-octane movies centered around this profession, because in addition to "The Accountant," there's "Midnight Run." Bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) is hired to bring in accountant Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin) after he embezzled money from the mob and gave it to charity. But over the course of their journey, Jack forms a bond with Jonathan and realizes he can't turn him over.
"Midnight Run" is an action comedy of the highest order. There are some thrilling set pieces and dialogue that just pops, but the thing that sets "Midnight Run" apart from others in its pack is the genuine heart at the core of the story. It's not something you expect to find in a bounty hunter movie, but it's a welcome sight, something few films in the subgenre have managed to attain since. Director Martin Brest wound up in the hospital while shooting "Midnight Run," but honestly, it was worth it to have made such a certified classic.
Lethal Weapon
In 1987, "Lethal Weapon" helped define the buddy cop genre. It's something that's sadly gone to the wayside in the 21st century, but this film proves why it's still a winning formula. The first "Lethal Weapon" movie, which remains the best in the series, sees loose cannon Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and veteran of the force Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) team up to take down a drug trafficking ring while dealing with each other's idiosyncrasies. Screenwriter Shane Black brings his signature poppy dialogue to complement the action, making for one of the most thrilling movies of the '80s.
Admittedly, "The Accountant 2" plays around with the buddy-cop dynamic moreso than the first film when Christian teams up with his brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal). If you enjoy that type of dynamic, "Lethal Weapon" is right up your alley. It set the template for numerous action films that followed, and it'll remind you how the modern entertainment sphere needs more buddy cop stories.
The Amateur
/Film's review of "The Amateur" referred to it as an "anti James Bond," which is pretty apt. Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) is a computer whiz at the CIA but completely green in the field, which causes a lot of problems when his wife Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan) is killed in the line of duty and he takes it upon himself to track down those responsible for her death, needing to resort to brains over brawn to get ahead.
Those who like "The Accountant" will be pleased to see Jon Bernthal emerge in "The Amateur," playing yet another hyper-intense character with a penchant for violence. Aside from that, these films are similar in how they see characters needing to do more than simply blast their way through one action-packed scenario after another: They also have to be cunning. "The Amateur" offers a neat subversion of the genre, showing how nothing anyone does is ever anonymous in the digital age.
Extraction
A lot of Netflix original movies tend to land with a thud. They come out with little or no press, and even if you do watch them, they fail to make much of an impression. That's what makes "Extraction" feel like such a breath of fresh air; after you watch it, your only wish may be that you could've seen it on a big screen in a crowded theater.
Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing a drug lord's son but who has to contend with a double-cross. "Extraction" clearly learned a lot from "John Wick," because the action set pieces go way harder than you would expect. There's an incredible one-take action sequence, and it was replicated for "Extraction 2" while upping the ante and actually setting Hemsworth on fire. "Extraction" easily could've become another forgettable entry in Netflix's library, but a commitment to going way harder with the fight scenes than necessary has made it a welcome franchise in the 2020s.
Deep Cover
Christian Wolff in "The Accountant" may seem like the last person who would be involved in the criminal underground, but, of course, we learn how he received a lot of fight training as a boy to get to where he is today. If you want a movie where the actual last people you would expect in the criminal underground get involved in something way over their heads, seek out "Deep Cover."
The action comedy follows a trio of improv comedians (two of whom aren't that great at it) who work with the police to infiltrate a minor drug deal. The problem is they commit too much to their characters and wind up diving deeper and deeper into treachery. It's incredibly fun to see these main characters work their way out of each jam while maintaining their covers. Orlando Bloom, in particular, plays someone who wants to be seen as a serious actor and often just makes everything worse with his convoluted backstories. If you ever had to sit through a bad improv show, "Deep Cover" may give you a newfound appreciation for the art form.
The Bourne Identity
Ben Affleck has his share of action flicks, but if you want to see his best buddy Matt Damon also kick some teeth in, "The Bourne Identity" is the place to start. Damon stars as the titular Jason Bourne, who suffers from amnesia but has retained a particular set of skills that allow him to fight a slew of assassins that come his way. He has to figure out who he is and who wants him dead.
Lots of films on this list already showcase how the 2010s arguably perfected the idea of long takes in action filmmaking. Audiences really resonate with one shots that show the actors actually fighting rather than rapidly editing things into oblivion. You can kind of blame the "Bourne" movies of the 2000s for introducing more quick cuts — although, unlike a lot of the movie's copycats, it's actually done well here. Combined with the shaky cam, "The Bourne Identity" feels raw, as though you're following this guy fighting for his life. Now all we need is a "Jason Bourne vs. The Accountant" team-up movie to see these friends fight side-by-side.
Kimi
Steven Soderbergh has zero qualms about switching genres at a moment's notice, and with "Kimi," he pulled from some great thrillers like "Rear Window" and "Panic Room." This story sees Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), a woman with agoraphobia who monitors smart speaker devices known as "Kimi," witness a horrific crime committed by the company's boss. When she tries to expose what he did, she meets with some nefarious forces trying to prevent her from revealing the truth while she pushes herself to her limits to go outside.
"Kimi" isn't just a tense action-thriller, it's a worthy commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic. It came out in 2022 when lockdowns were still fresh in people's minds, using it as a backdrop for how so many people lock themselves up in their homes and yet are probably more monitored than ever before. There are a ton of movies like "The Accountant," but don't ignore "Kimi" just because it went straight to HBO Max to little fanfare, because it's very much worth your time.