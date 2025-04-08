The Amateur Review: Rami Malek Is The Anti James Bond In This Solid, No-Frills Thriller

Move over James Bond, Jack Reacher, and Jason Bourne — there's a new action hero in town and his name is Charlie Heller. Okay, so that's probably not the sexiest or most eye-catching attempt to bolster the ranks of our biggest fictional spies but, in all fairness, that's hardly what "The Amateur" is trying to accomplish anyway. For starters, there's the matter of our unconventional leading man. Rami Malek, talented as he obviously is, isn't exactly anyone's first choice for a CIA agent out on a quest for vengeance against the criminals who murdered his wife in cold blood. For that matter, neither would James Hawes land at the top of most filmmaker wish lists for a story like this, despite building up a solid career as a television director (most recently on "Slow Horses"). But if there's anything this quiet, unassuming, and minimalist thriller is mainly about, it's this: Appearances can be deceiving, and those who underestimate them do so at their own peril.

Advertisement

True to form, "The Amateur" takes this idea of first impressions and turns it entirely on its head. Instead of a beefy superspy who can charm and bluster his way from one mission to the next, we follow a tech geek who's utterly in over his head at every single turn. Adapted from the 1981 Robert Littell novel of the same name, the script (written by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli) provides a modern facelift by anchoring the story unmistakably in the present. The editing by Jonathan Amos frequently cuts surveillance footage monitoring various characters, Charlie's death-defying stunts predominantly rely more on state-of-the-art computer wizardry than pulling a trigger (and the few times he even attempts to do so always seem to end disastrously), and the tension and stakes all derive from watching the world's most overmatched CIA operative hellbent on killing a quartet of targets.

Advertisement

The result is a spy movie unlike any other you'll see this year, operating on a wavelength much closer to Steven Soderbergh's recent (though far superior) "Black Bag" than the inevitable bombast of this year's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." If its ultimate ambitions can't quite live up to its potential, however, that's not necessarily the nail in the coffin for a movie like "The Amateur." Crossing one's arms and waiting to be wowed would be the worst approach imaginable for moviegoers to have here. Instead, there's a particular thrill to be enjoyed from an experience that's focused on much more than the thrills alone. If that's only possible by first defying expectations and proving skeptics wrong, well, so much the better.