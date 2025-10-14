Why Yellowjackets Is Ending After Four Seasons, Explained By The Showrunners

Earlier this year, the Showtime series "Yellowjackets" was renewed for a fourth season. Now, it's been confirmed that this fourth season will be the last. Contrary to some reporting, "Yellowjackets" has not been canceled; it's ending on its own terms. A post on the "Yellowjackets" Instagram announcing the news included a statement from the creators, husband-and-wife duo Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson:

"We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen."

"Yellowjackets" is part survival thriller, part folk horror, and part dark comedy. The series follows one set of characters at two points in time. In 1996, a New Jersey girls' soccer team, the Yellowjackets, flew to a tournament and crashed in the Canadian wilderness. They spend the next 19 months devolving into murderous, pagan cannibals before being rescued. The series also follows the survivors in middle age, 25 years later, as they remain haunted by what happened to them.

Season 3 of "Yellowjackets" posted the highest ratings yet, so why end it now? Especially since Showtime is infamous for dragging shows out too long: see "Dexter," "Homeland," etc.

It's easy to suspect behind-the-scenes issues since Showtime's parent company, Paramount, has recently undergone a merger with Skydance. New regimes always have new priorities. The Showtime brand has been falling by the wayside, and "Dexter: Original Sin" was even unrenewed for a previously confirmed second season.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lyle & Nickerson are in talks to continue their creative relationship with Paramount, though. That doesn't sound like an acrimonious breakup. What does give pause is that Lyle & Nickerson have often said they planned for five seasons of "Yellowjackets." Why is the show falling one season short?