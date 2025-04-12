The Original Yellowjackets Pitch Has Some Major Differences

I go wild for television series bibles. These are the mini-books that lay out what a show is, who the characters are, and which guide the writers as they take us on a journey with those characters. It's especially fascinating to comb over what changed and try to suss out why.

"Yellowjackets" is no exception. As the popular Showtime horror-mystery series closes out its third season, the show has come a long way from series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's original pitch deck. That pitch was cited in 2021 as an example of how to sell a show correctly, and has made the usual rounds on social media.

The basics of the story we know are there in those nine pages. A high school girls soccer team is on a flight to Nationals when the plane crashes in the Wilderness. They're left stranded in the wild for almost two years before rescue comes. When it does, the few survivors refuse to talk about what happened, even though the public (rightly) suspects they engaged in cannibalism to survive. 25 years later, some of those survivors reconnect and confront their past.

The details of this story are quite different from what was made, though. In the original pitch, the Yellowjackets hail from Michigan, not the fictional north New Jersey suburb Wiskayok. Their flight was also taking them to New Hampshire, not Seattle; would they be lost in rural New England instead of British Columbia?

The cover of the pitch is styled as a 1975 yearbook for Dearborn High School. Yes, 1975, because in this pitch, the two timelines in "Yellowjackets" would be 1975 and the early 2000s. As the pitch notes, Title IX (barring sex-based discrimination in education funding, including sports) passed in 1972. Setting a show about a girl's soccer team close to that year would tie the series to real history.

Of course, "Yellowjackets" moved both timetables forward by 20 years. Lyle and Nickerson explained why in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. One, a single period piece is expensive enough, let alone two-for-one. Two, Lyle and Nickerson themselves were teenagers in the '90s, so that would tie the setting and characters closer to them (as would, presumably, moving the Yellowjackets' home to New Jersey, where they both grew up).

I agree this was a good call; the '90s soundtrack has become integral to the identity of "Yellowjackets" as a show, and it's a big part of why I enjoy it. Were the rest of the changes all the right move as well?

