Halloween is just around the corner, which means we're about to enter darker cinematic territory dominated by the likes of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise the clown, and those pesky poltergeists from the "Paranormal Activity" flicks. It's wild to think how many bonkers horror films exist to scare the bejesus out of audiences, forcing them to view the madness through tightly clenched fingers.

We're not complaining.

But sometimes, we want to enjoy the October festivities without filling our brains with ghastly images that leave us on edge — jumping at every shadow or noise that visits in the wee hours of the night. So we've assembled a list of 15 non-scary horror movies that are perfect for Halloween, ranked in no particular order. At worst, these movies will make younger viewers clutch their blankets a little tighter, all the while supplying good old-fashioned, wholesome entertainment that doesn't require years of therapy to get over.