15 Non-Scary Horror Movies That Are Perfect For Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner, which means we're about to enter darker cinematic territory dominated by the likes of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise the clown, and those pesky poltergeists from the "Paranormal Activity" flicks. It's wild to think how many bonkers horror films exist to scare the bejesus out of audiences, forcing them to view the madness through tightly clenched fingers.
We're not complaining.
But sometimes, we want to enjoy the October festivities without filling our brains with ghastly images that leave us on edge — jumping at every shadow or noise that visits in the wee hours of the night. So we've assembled a list of 15 non-scary horror movies that are perfect for Halloween, ranked in no particular order. At worst, these movies will make younger viewers clutch their blankets a little tighter, all the while supplying good old-fashioned, wholesome entertainment that doesn't require years of therapy to get over.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
We'll start with the obvious go-to Halloween flick: "Hocus Pocus." Famously a flop upon its release (a late-summer debut didn't help), this cheesy, highly entertaining romp has since become a classic, adored by audiences of all ages. Everything here, from Bette Midler's scenery-chewing performance to the splashy effects, spooky production design, and John Debney's energetic score, is designed to deliver a family-friendly, high-flying spectacle as only early '90s Disney could produce.
Is it scary? Not in the slightest — a notable achievement considering the vast amount of witches, zombies, and talking cats that appear on screen. At one point, the antagonistic Sanderson sisters (Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) transform a boy named Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden) into a cat after forcing him to watch his sister Emily (Amanda Shepherd) die. Moments later, they're hanged for their crimes, but manage to recite a spell from their eyeball-infused book that ensures they rise from the dead a hundred years later when a virgin lights a magical candle. Somehow, director Kenny Ortega keeps the material light without ever skimping on exciting set pieces or sly adult humor.
Co-starring Thora Birch, Omri Katz, and Vinessa Shaw, "Hocus Pocus" is more interested in laughs than scares and remains the perfect family film for Halloween.
Casper (1995)
Another early '90s effort, "Casper," is about as scary as a pink butterfly on a yellow flower. The character originated in a 1939 children's storybook, "Casper the Friendly Ghost," which Paramount's Famous Studios later adapted into a series of animated theatrical shorts in the mid-1940s. This 1995 feature sees recently widowed Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) relocate with his daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), to a haunted mansion in Maine. There, they encounter a family of ghosts: the kindly Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) and his three unruly uncles, Stinkie (Joe Alaskey), Stretch (Joe Nipote), and Fatso (Brad Garrett). Somehow, this mishmash of the dead and the living must figure out how to coexist while dodging the vile Ms. Carrigan (Cathy Moriarty) and her bumbling assistant Dibs (Eric Idle), who are determined to uncover treasure hidden deep within the mansion.
Slick special effects and spirited performances bring our ghostly heroes to life. "Casper" explores darker themes about life and death, but never strays too far into the macabre, remaining innocent enough to delight viewers of all ages.
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
A zany reimagining of the Dracula mythos, "Hotel Transylvania" blends eye-popping, rubbery animation to tell the tale of a much tamer Count (Adam Sandler) and his dealings at a lavish, monsters-only hotel tucked away in the hills of Transylvania. Still mourning the death of his wife years earlier, Dracula struggles to understand his adventure-seeking daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez) — especially after she becomes enamored with a free-spirited human named Jonathan (Andy Samberg).
Directed with zeal by Genndy Tartakovsky, this colorful tale features Sandler's brand of low-brow comedy — along with a slew of his regular co-stars, including Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, and David Spade — but manages to tickle both the funny bone and the heart. The clever approach to its gallery of happy-go-lucky characters also offers a refreshing spin on Universal Studios' classic monsters, giving everyone from Frankenstein (James) to the Wolfman (Buscemi) a hilarious modern edge.
At times, the film's abundant energy may drive older viewers batty, but overall, it's a delightful piece of Halloween-fueled popcorn entertainment. And hey, it was popular enough to spawn three sequels!
Frankenweenie (2012)
"Frankenweenie," Tim Burton's delightful fantasy (a remake of his short film of the same name) offers a modern spin on the classic "Frankenstein" tale. Here, a young prodigy named Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan), reeling from the death of his dog Sparky, decides to resurrect the animal through science. His experiment proves successful, but carries unintended repercussions when other members of the town attempt similar feats with their own deceased pets, unleashing outright chaos in a deliciously bonkers manner only Burton could conjure.
Told through stop-motion animation and black-and-white photography, "Frankenweenie" embodies all of Burton's trademark quirks — lavish visuals, bizarre creatures (including a flying bat/cat and a giant turtle), a captivating Danny Elfman score, and an emphasis on the quirky yet brilliant outsider — while also delivering a surprising amount of heart. A talented voice cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, and Winona Ryder, propels the story forward. And while the feature drags a bit toward the end, it's never anything less than spellbinding.
Halloweentown (1998)
Younger viewers will dig "Halloweentown," a 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie that overcomes its budget limitations and cheesy effects to deliver a spooky, charming, nostalgia-driven adventure. A lively cast headed by Debbie Reynolds and Judith Hoag (the original April O'Neill from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") fuels the magic, telling the story of siblings Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown), Dylan (Joey Zimmerman), and Sophie (Emily Roeske), who discover their grandmother Aggie (Reynolds) is actually a powerful witch residing in a magical land dubbed Halloweentown.
Of course, a darkness looms within the once vibrant city, and it's up to our three plucky heroes to solve the mystery and save the day.
"Halloweentown" is the type of film one can enjoy with a plate of cookies and a glass of milk. Yes, it's all a bit silly, but somehow endearing all the same. Reynolds is clearly having a blast as Aggie, while the production design stretches the minuscule budget to its limits and manages to bring this wacky world to vivid life. And if the kiddos enjoy this one, there are two more sequels waiting while parents snooze on the couch.
The Addams Family (1991)
They're creepy, they're kooky, and altogether spooky ... you know the rest. Barry Sonnenfeld's dark but enjoyable big-screen adaptation of the popular '60s TV show stands out thanks to its superb cast (Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci), its gothic production design, and an infusion of macabre humor that feels edgy and innocuous all at once.
The Addams, you see, delight in morbid curiosities and are every bit as romantic as they are deranged. However, their comfortable lives take a turn for the worse when a man posing as long-lost Uncle Fester (Lloyd) — secretly working for con artist Abigail Craven (Elizabeth Wilson) — attempts to steal the family fortune.
Sure, the story by Caroline Thompson and Larry Wilson could have used another pass. No matter — everyone onscreen is clearly having a blast in their roles, and the madcap performances, slapstick humor, and darker undertones easily trump whatever nitpicks arise. Give "The Addams Family" a whirl, and then kick back for more gothic mayhem with the even better "Addams Family Values." That's a double feature worth dying for. And then you can kick your feet up for Netflix's "Wednesday."
Monster House (2006)
"Eerie" seems like the appropriate word to describe "Monster House," Gil Kenan's 2006 animated adventure about three kids — DJ (Mitchel Musso), Chowder (Sam Lerner), and Jenny (Spencer Locke) — who battle a ferocious house across the street. Stylized, angular animation breathes life into this haunting tale that serves up more laughs than scares, but is just spooky enough to raise the hairs on your neck.
Darkly funny, particularly whenever dealing with Maggie Gyllenhaal's punk rock babysitter or the kids' awkward budding hormones, "Monster House" is also a loving tribute to suburbia, set in a time when kids still roamed the neighborhood streets and whispered about the strange, poorly maintained home on the corner. It's little wonder, then, that Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis appear as executive producers — their fingerprints are all over the production, right down to the inspired camera moves and finely tuned tension.
Ultimately, "Monster House" captures the essence of childhood, mixing adventure, spectacle, and just enough heart to make it all matter.
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Mel Brooks' classic spoof on, well, classic monster movies stars Gene Wilder (in his best performance) as Frederick Frankenstein (that's FRONK-EN-STEEN!), grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein. At first, Frederick tries to distance himself from his grandfather's reputation as a mad scientist, but changes his mind after discovering the old man's secret formula to bring back the dead. It's only a matter of time before Frederick creates another abomination (Peter Boyle) that unleashes terror upon the denizens of Transylvania.
Filmed to reflect the aura of 1930s and '40s Universal monster movies, "Young Frankenstein" is loaded with every brand of comedy imaginable — double entendres, wordplay, slapstick, and a series of running gags, notably Igor's (Marty Feldman) ever-shifting hump. Aided by Wilder's committed performance and a flurry of genuinely hilarious set pieces, the film still holds up over 50 years later and never ceases to tickle the funny bone. Look for a fun cameo by the late Gene Hackman and a winning supporting turn from Madeline Kahn.
Ghostbusters (1984)
Who knew that a supernatural comedy about four guys busting ghosts would become cinematic magic? In 1984, that's precisely what happened with Ivan Reitman's genre-crossing "Ghostbusters," a clever, sharply written romp that combines the talents of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, resulting in a hilarious, sometimes creepy, paranormal experience unlike any other.
For those unaware, here's the gist: Three college parapsychology professors — Peter Venkman (Murray), Ray Stanz (Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Ramis) — are promptly kicked out of Columbia University, forcing them to start their own business. In this case, they launch a ghost-busting franchise, charging New Yorkers absurd amounts of money to deal with the various spooks, specters, and ghosts around town. Surprisingly, their effort pays off, turning them into celebrities ... but it's not long before a greater threat emerges that puts the entire city in peril.
Coated with Murray's deadpan humor and an array of awesome special effects (that still hold up), "Ghostbusters" is as close to a perfect movie as they come — and a terrific not-so-scary horror treat for October.
Beetlejuice (1988)
Another Tim Burton production, "Beetlejuice" veers dangerously close to scary but never fully crosses the threshold, even if it often leaves audiences aghast with its grotesque imagery. It's more "Ghostbusters" than "The Exorcist," but dark enough to elicit a few nervous laughs. Burton leans on his love of German Expressionist horror to shape his strange universe, utilizing skewed angles and warped architecture that make the picture feel like a living cartoon (decisions that led to big box office success).
Still, at its core, "Beetlejuice" is a supernatural comedy — and a damn good time. Wait until you get a load of Michael Keaton's wild performance as the titular ghoul, summoned from the afterlife to help a newly deceased couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) rid their home of the family that just moved in, played by Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder. Boasting another magnificent score from Danny Elfman, stellar production design from Bo Welch (who would re-team with Burton on "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman Returns"), and Burton at his most unhinged, "Beetlejuice" truly is the ghost with the most.
ParaNorman (2012)
Somewhere in the near future, audiences will finally give "ParaNorman" its just rewards. Critics adored the stop-motion animated adventure, but their praise wasn't enough to lift the picture to box office success. Too bad, because the Sam Fell and Chris Butler production deserves to be ranked among the Halloween greats, with its assortment of homages to slasher and zombie films, a tremendous voice cast (including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse), creative visuals, and a refreshingly original storyline.
Norman is an average kid facing the usual childhood hardships — bullies, deranged teachers, kooky relatives — along with a rather unusual burden: He can see dead people. This gift makes him an outcast in his hometown of Blithe Hollow, Massachusetts, but soon proves invaluable when a supernatural curse awakens and begins dismantling the community.
Ripe with clever humor and anchored by a thoughtful story about acceptance, "ParaNorman" is an underappreciated gem, a perfect horror movie primer for kids, and a Halloween staple waiting to be rediscovered.
Matilda (1996)
Another surprising box office dud, Danny DeVito's "Matilda" has withstood the test of time and now feels like a staple of the fall season. The picture doesn't deal with supernatural oddities or ghosts, but it does feature a horrifying element: Miss Trunchbull (gamely played by Pam Ferris), a diabolical principal who rules Crunchem Hall Primary School with an iron fist.
No, really: She tosses kids through windows, forces a student to devour a giant chocolate cake in a disgustingly funny scene, and locks children in a spike-filled closet if they misbehave. The big set piece of the film sees Matilda (Mara Wilson) and her teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) sneaking through Trunchbull's home — a funny yet tense sequence brought to vivid life by DeVito's imaginative direction.
Otherwise, this charming fable, based on Roald Dahl's novel, is a relatively lighthearted affair as it follows Matilda and her strange telekinetic powers, which she uses to enact revenge against enemies big and small. Think "Carrie" without the gore — and with a much happier ending.
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Clearly, we love stop-motion animated pictures — including "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit." A continuation of the popular short films created by Nick Park at Aardman Animations, this 2005 feature parodies classic monster movies, especially "The Wolf Man," while filtering them through the studio's signature claymation charm.
The plot follows Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his loyal dog Gromit, who inadvertently create a mysterious giant beast — the "Were-Rabbit" — that proceeds to ravage the town's gardens at night. So begins a frantic race to stop the creature from devouring all the local vegetation and uncover its true identity.
Equal parts silly, spooky, and sweet, "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" is an absolute gem, packed with colorful characters, dazzling stop-motion visuals, and laugh-out-loud gags to delight audiences of all ages. At its core, the film is about kindness and friendship, making it as heartfelt as it is hilarious — a loving tribute to the monster flicks that inspired it.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Yeah, we love Tim Burton too. And while the acclaimed director didn't helm 1993's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," his signature style blankets the entire production.
Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, with songs performed by Danny Elfman) rules Halloween Town as the Pumpkin King but has grown weary of his predictable existence. While wandering the woods, he discovers a magical door that transports him to Christmas Town. Enamored with the joy and color of this new world, Jack hatches a scheme to kidnap Santa Claus and deliver his own brand of Yuletide cheer.
Directed by Henry Selick, this gothic stop-motion opera may contain one song too many and sag a bit in the third act, but it nevertheless remains a holiday staple. Which holiday is up to you, as it works equally well as a Halloween or Christmas flick. Either way, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a wholly original, endlessly unique experience.
The Haunted Mansion (2003 or 2023)
Finally, we end the list with a pair of similar features — 2003's "The Haunted Mansion" and its 2023 remake. Both are based on the popular Disneyland ride of the same name, and while neither are particularly great, they each have their charms.
Eddie Murphy stars in the 2003 version as Jim Evers, a workaholic husband and father trying to sell a massive mansion, unaware that it harbors supernatural forces with designs on his wife (Marsha Thomason). Will Jim shed his selfish ways, save his family, and rise to become the ultimate hero? Rob Minkoff's lighthearted tale is a nicely paced diversion, aided by Murphy's sturdy performance. It plays things relatively safe (resulting in a ho hum box office haul), but still entertains.
Justin Simien's 2023 reboot tries a little harder, occasionally landing some hefty dramatic beats and even dipping into darker territory. Again, it's not a knockout, but a few splashy set pieces and a fine cast — LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson — keep it firmly locked in as harmless entertainment.