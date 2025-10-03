15 Best Animated Movies To Watch During Halloween

The imminent arrival of Halloween means it's time to plan some creepy horror movie marathons. While many people focus exclusively on live-action spooky films, of which we have some curated suggestions, there's a whole world of animated terrors just waiting for a Halloween watch. Some are for kids and some for adults. Some come hand-drawn or animated via computer, while others are stop-motion. Some pit beloved cartoon characters against midnight mysteries, while others involve madness and murder.

The 15 films below run the gamut from playful scares to gory horror and feature stories ranging from the goofy to the bleakly disturbing. Basically, there's something here for everyone to show that animated movies can scratch that Halloween itch. And like all horror movies, they're also fun to watch the rest of the year too!

Now, keep reading for a look at the best animated movies to watch during the Halloween season.