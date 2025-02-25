15 Best Dog Movies Of All Time, Ranked

A dog is a man's best friend, but do we really deserve them? It's a rhetorical question. Of course we don't deserve dogs, cats, geckos, or any other animal you can think of — just look at the state of the world we're giving them! Let's forget about that for now, though, and simply appreciate the joy that our canine friends bring, both in the real world and on the screen. They're our companions, guards, workers, friends, and occasional arbiters of our own demise, and we love them for it.

Dogs have been a part of the movies since the early days of cinema, and it might surprise you to learn that it was a dog who won the very first Oscar for Best Actor! (Okay, that's not true.) While they're usually mere supporting players, plenty of movies have had the wisdom to feature our canine friends in leading roles for comedies, thrillers, dramas, and more. When it comes to deciding upon the best dog movies, we're focusing on the dogs themselves and what the movies tell us about them — and ourselves.

Here are our picks for the best dog movies!