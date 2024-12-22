Wait, Did A Dog Really Win The First Oscar For Best Actor?

If you're under the age of 60, it's possible you don't know who Rin Tin Tin is. This is a pity, as there was a time when Rin Tin Tin was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Born in Fliery, France in 1918, Rin Tin Tin (sometimes called Rinty for short) was a German Shepherd found on a French battlefield by an American solider named Lee Duncan, fighting in World War I. Returning from the war, Duncan trained Rinty to perform on camera and merely walked the dog from studio to studio, asking if they were looking for a performing animal. Rin Tin Tin made his film debut in the 1922 film "The Man from Hell's River," replacing a persnickety wolf. He would go on to play a Wolf Dog in the 1923 film "Where the North Begins," launching the popular pooch into the mainstream.

Throughout the 1920s, Rin Tin Tin would come to headline over 20 movies, often playing himself. He was one of the best-trained dogs in Hollywood, and became the advertising face of several dog-related products. Some ticket sales estimates have Rin Tin Tin as the highest-grossing movie star of the era, although those numbers can't be wholly substantiated. Sadly, many of Rin Tin Tin's films have been lost to the ravages of time. Luckily, audiences can still watch the dog's first color movie, John G. Adolfi's "The Show of Shows," a high-profile revue film with singers, dancers, a Shakespeare scene, and one heck of a dog act.

In the 2011 biography "Rin Tin Tin: The Life and the Legend" by Susan Orlean (whose book "The Orchard Thief" was the inspiration for the Nicolas Cage-led "Adaptation'), a legend began that has persisted in Hollywood for a while. Orlean claimed, repeatedly (including in an article in the New Yorker), that Rin Tin Tin received enough votes to win Best Actor at the very first Academy Awards (held on May 16, 1929). She said that Rinty was denied the award after the show's producers decided that awarding a dog wouldn't give the brand-new Awards the prestige that it deliberately sought.

Sadly, this is not true.