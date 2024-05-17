A Fired Fox Exec Returned From Exile To Save The Sound Of Music

Note: This article discusses sexual misconduct and abuse.

As much as I roll my eyes at Joe Russo blaming Marvel's pandemic-era box office woes on the children, he's right about one thing: Hollywood, like the world at large, is at a crossroads at the time of this writing. Superhero films, which have been the bread and butter of the industry for most of the 21st century, are no longer a reliable draw. We also find ourselves in a curious place where franchise fatigue seems to be settling in, yet it remains challenging for anything that isn't based on an IP to find financial success. At the same time, the growing popularity of smaller and scrappier fare from studios like A24 could point to a way forward.

It's a lot like the 1960s, when you think about it. By the end of that decade, the American New Wave was in full swing. Creatively audacious films like "Bonnie and Clyde," "The Graduate," "Night of the Living Dead," and "Midnight Cowboy" signaled a shift away from the crowd-pleasing Hollywood spectacles of old and into the grittier, cynical fare of the '70s. Studios knew the writing was on the wall long before that, though. When Alfred Hitchcock released "Psycho" in 1960, its popularity "symbolized a Hollywood cinema now driven by sensation rather than sentiment," as Tom Santopietro argues in his 2015 book "The Sound of Music Story." Here, we had a proto-slasher where the heroes aren't so heroic, the A-list lead could die partway though the film, and people in movies could (le gasp!) flush toilets.

Things being in flux the way they were, it was tricky for an unabashedly cheery and romantic musical like "The Sound of Music" to secure a green-light. This is where Darryl F. Zanuck — legendary mega-producer, accomplished studio mogul, and essentially the Harvey Weinstein of his time — comes into the picture.