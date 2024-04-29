Russo Brothers Say Marvel Isn't Out Of Touch, It's The Children Who Are Wrong

Four years after COVID-19 upended the world, we're all still just scrambling to catch up. So many industries are having a rough go of it, and Hollywood is no exception. Even the almighty Marvel Studios has fallen on hard times, with several Marvel Cinematic Universe films seeing lower-than-expected returns at the box office. That downward trend culminated with last year's "The Marvels" becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. How dire was it? The follow-up to the billion-dollar smash-hit that was 2019's "Captain Marvel" made less than DC's notorious "Green Lantern" from 2011, the first Nicolas Cage "Ghost Rider" movie, and the massive flop that was Fox's X-Men pic "Dark Phoenix." Just let that sink in for a minute.

So, what gives? Could it be that Disney saturating the market with MCU media, with an emphasis on quantity over quality, hurt the brand? Or that the continuing impact of the pandemic on the theatrical market is manifesting itself in Marvel's bottom line? Or are superhero movies seeing a natural decline in popularity after two decades of cultural and commercial supremacy? Or is film, in general, no longer quite the dominant art form that it was back in the 20th century thanks to the rise of the internet and streaming (coupled with people having home theater setups that are just as good, if not better, than what major theater chains offer)? Or maybe a combination of all these factors?

Nah. According to Anthony and Joe Russo, the guys who gave us takes like "A.I.-driven entertainment is great, actually!" and seem more than happy to churn out an endless supply of forgettable "content" for Netflix (remember when "The Gray Man 2" was announced roughly 200 years ago? It's apparently still happening!), the issue is all those darned youths and their short attention spans.