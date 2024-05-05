The Failed Fox Studios Film That Barbra Streisand Tried To Escape

The original 1964 Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!" was considered a showcase for its star, Carol Channing, and little else. At the time, critics were not entirely kind, saying the show had "unnecessary vulgar and frenzied touches," and that they "wouldn't say that Jerry Herman's score is memorable." Despite the middling reviews, "Hello, Dolly!" won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actress (for Channing), Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Original Score.

The mid-'60s were a weirdly fraught time for major Hollywood musicals, as the genre provided some of the era's biggest hits, but also some of its biggest bombs. In 1964, Disney had a big hit with "Mary Poppins" and Warner Bros. made bank with "My Fair Lady," so musicals were suddenly on the rise. In 1965, Fox released "The Sound of Music," adapted from the stage production by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and it proved to be one of the biggest movies of all time. It still is. When adjusted for inflation, "The Sound of Music" is the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, earning just a little less than "Avengers: Endgame," but a little more than "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

The one-two-three punch of "Mary Poppins," "My Fair Lady," and "The Sound of Music" not only were huge hits but were nominated for 35 Oscars between the three of them. Hollywood began scrambling to make their own high-profile musicals. Given that "Hello Dolly!" was such a hit on Broadway, it seemed like the logical place to go.

Both Hollywood and "Hello Dolly!" lead actress Barbra Streisand soon learned that the above films may have been a fluke and not a trend. In a 2018 retrospective on 20th Century Fox printed in the Hollywood Reporter, Streisand's old memories of trying to wriggle out of "Hello Dolly!" were revived. She did not want to make that film.