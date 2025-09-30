James Gunn's Superman Scored The Best HBO Max Debut Since 2023's Biggest Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Superman" soared in its debut on HBO Max. Director James Gunn's take on DC's famed superhero hit theaters over the summer and, though not as big a box office hit as Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" was in 2013, it was met with overwhelming positivity critically and helped set the new DC Universe up for success. Now, an even larger audience is catching up with the movie, now that it's readily available from the comfort of home.

According to Variety, "Superman" amassed 13 million views in its first ten days of availability on HBO Max. That makes it the streamer's biggest movie debut since "Barbie" arrived for subscribers in 2023. While the report didn't include the streaming figures for "Barbie," this is absolutely good company to be in. Greta Gerwig's take on Mattel's iconic doll made more than $1.4 billion at the box office, becoming the biggest hit of 2023 overall. Again, any associations with that movie's breakout success can only be good.

That said, "Superman" wasn't a $1 billion success story in theaters. The movie has, to date, made $615 million worldwide. Superhero movies have been struggling at the international box office, and they aren't regularly becoming the massive hits we had come to expect for so long. In any event, the HBO Max numbers suggest there is very strong interest from general viewers, even if not all of them felt this was a must-see cinematic event.

The film stars David Corenswet ("Twisters") as our new Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult ("Mad Max: Fury Road") as Lex Luthor. The large ensemble also includes Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), and Wendell Pierce (Perry White).