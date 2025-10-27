We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I am an OLED proselytizer. I will shout about the benefits and pure pleasures of this kind of television from the rooftops. If you're trying to build the ultimate home theater, I highly encourage going for it. And if you already have an OLED and are looking for the best stuff to showcase it, well, you've got a wonderful-looking future ahead of you.

What makes the OLED television so wonderful? "OLED" stands for "organic light-emitting diode," and to avoid the risk of turning this into a scientific manual, that basically means a television using such technology has a wider range of colors to display because its "black" is a true black. Unlike other TV systems like LCD, an OLED simply presents no information when something is supposed to be "black," giving everything a deeper and richer image. And if none of this makes sense to you, well, you'll know it when you see it.

Here then, for the true believers and skeptics alike, are 15 movies you need to watch on your new OLED TV. You'll never go back, I promise.