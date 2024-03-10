The Classic Godfather Scene Francis Ford Coppola Had To Fight For

Initially, Coppola wasn't at all interested in making a movie out of "The Godfather." As he's stated in various places (including his own director's commentary for the film as well as on The Howard Stern Show), he thought that Puzo's novel was "very sleazy," and was more interested in pursuing his pet projects at his own company-cum-artist's collective, American Zoetrope. For his part, Puzo was just happy to have his novel be so successful, enough that Paramount bought it and commissioned him to write a screenplay that would move the action from the 1940s to the 1970s, be set in St. Louis instead of New York City to better help with tax breaks during filming, and so on.

However, due to American Zoetrope being in dire financial straits, the director's friend George Lucas convinced Coppola to take the "Godfather" gig as a way of making some much-needed bank, and Coppola began to see a lot of creative opportunities within Puzo's material that he could latch onto — especially the predominant theme of family, something that had been a huge part of Coppola's work since his debut feature, "Dementia 13."

Unfortunately, Coppola was only able to get the job in part because the studio believed that the young and still relatively-unknown director would make it for cheap while being easily manipulated. As the filmmaker recalled during that Stern appearance:

"There had been a few Mafia movies before, and they had all been flops. So all the big directors turned them down. They eventually decided to make it very low-budget. And I was also a screenwriter, so they thought that would get a free rewrite out of me."

One can imagine how incensed Paramount were when Coppola began insisting that the film remain a period piece, be shot on location in NYC, and other such stipulations which moved "The Godfather" away from being the quick, cheap, and dirty genre film the studio initially planned on.