The Legendary Francis Ford Coppola Revisits Dementia 13, His Low-Budget Horror Debut [Interview]

​​Hi Mr. Coppola. How are you?

Hello. Please call me Francis.

Francis, thank you so much for your time. Years ago, you said at Festival of Disruption, people use the word "master," but you always see yourself as a student. As a student, what have you been studying lately?

That's a big question. I mean, yes, it's true. It's basically with life, we're all students, because we're passing this way, this adventure once, and we're learning as we're going how to live it. But cinema, especially, cinema is only what, 120 years old, or maybe something like that, 180 years old. So, there was a recent tendency because of a play called Master Class about 30 years ago, which was really about Maria Callas, and everyone glommed onto that phrase, you'll do a masterclass.

I don't feel like a master with cinema. I think it's such an amazing form and something that one could be so enthusiastic about that I feel more like a student of cinema. I love to talk to young people about cinema, about art, about the great movies that have been made in the past, but I refuse to be labeled the master, because my conversations with young people are more like a student to student discussion. How old are you?

I'm 30.

In this conversation we're going to have, I'm going to learn as much from you as you're going to learn from me. I can consider it more a student to student conversation. And in terms of what I'm learning about now, I have a rule that every night when I go to bed, I try to be reading something. It could be a biography, it could be a great work of fiction, it could be anything, but I read myself to sleep. And I always like to think that I'm choosing a subject matter in what I'm reading that has nothing to do with whatever I'm working on so I get a break from it.

And when I go to bed, I've got this friend waiting, which is my book. And usually, it's not about anything that I'm worried about, or I'm working on, or I'm writing, but the irony is that anything I choose seems to be very pertaining to what I'm working on, which means that I must be searching subconsciously for ideas or nourishment when I'm working and I'll find it in anything. Right now, I'm reading a book that's, I read a lot of long, incredible works of fiction. I read all of Proust. I would say, it wasn't what I would like when I was your age. But in the last 10 years, I read myself asleep and I read all the five Proust novels. I've read all the longest works of fiction. And there's a Chinese novel called many titles, but it's comes from about, I would say 17th, 18th century in China, before the great decline of Chinese story.

It's called, The Dream of the Red Mansion, or, The Story of the Stone. It's got to be 2,000 pages long and I'm in about 35% of it. And I'm reading this book written by what is the main character in the story, who was a young kid, about 13, who lived in an incredible garden. Of course, his father was somehow associated with the Emperor. And in this garden of this book, he's surrounded by girls, all his cousins and sisters and the children of the concubines of his father. So this 14 year old boy, when it starts, is just doted upon by all these wonderful girls. And later in life, when he started to write the book, he said he wrote it because he had met these extraordinary girls who were so lovely and brilliant and their games during the day, was to write poetry together.

And somehow, I'm reading that now, and I'm finding it's changing my life. I'm sort of saying that makes sense to go around and make all these nice places in your garden, give them wonderful names like the Pavilion of Parting, or the Steps of Sincere Hello, or the Sanctuary of Ancient Friends. So I'm going around now and naming all of these places where I live and when people say goodbye, I say, "Come with me into the Pavilion of Parting and let's say goodbye there." So that's what I'm reading and how I'm learning from it.