The 15 Best Movie Posters Of All Time, Ranked

The emergence of the art of moviemaking affected many other art forms, too. Cinema required a different acting style than actors had developed onstage, for example, and it also led to people specializing in the arts of cinematography, sound design, editing, and all those related fields that make moviemaking such a collaborative art. Cinema is fun in that it's also commerce in addition to being art, and so it also required new developments in marketing, such as the movie poster.

When you're marketing movies — in many cases, experiences that run for 90 minutes or more — it's difficult to choose one single image that sums up a succession of them. That's an art in and of itself. How much do you give away? How much do you rely on your famous stars? Do you try to represent the movie's plot? Its tone? Or do you simply try to construct an enticing image that'll get people in the door so they can find out what it means? We've already rounded up the best movie posters of the 2010s, but the posters in this article are the best movie posters of all time, and they each approach that challenge in slightly different ways.