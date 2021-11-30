Miramax Prevails In Copyright Battle Over Pulp Fiction Poster

The image of Uma Thurman in the poster for "Pulp Fiction," lounging in black bob hair as her character, Mia Wallace — with a gun, cigarettes, and pulpy reading material — is one of the most iconic movie marketing images of all time. It's also been the subject of a lawsuit and copyright battle between Miramax Films and Firooz Zahedi, the photographer who snapped the picture of Thurman featured in that poster. Now, a judge has ruled in favor of Miramax.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zahedi shot the photo of Thurman at his private studio in April 1994 and was suing Miramax "for using the image on 'untold thousands of consumer products.' " Miramax claimed that he took the picture as part of a work-for-hire agreement for "Pulp Fiction," but sometime in the last 27 years, the studio misplaced the signed documents that made the agreement official, so it couldn't dig up anything to prove that.

What made the judge rule in favor of Miramax, regardless, was the belated nature of Zahedi's claim. He was disputing ownership of the photo and not just the studio's continued use of it without crediting him, and because of that technicality, the case exceeded the statute of limitations.

Zahedi's case was undone by an Instagram post, of all things, which just goes to show that you should be careful what you write on social media. A seemingly innocuous birthday exchange between him and his stepson involving a Mia Wallace action figure came back to haunt him in court years later.