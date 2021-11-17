Quentin Tarantino Sued By Miramax Over Pulp Fiction NFTs

If you heard about Quentin Tarantino selling "Pulp Fiction" scenes as NFTs and thought, "How can he do that?" since the studio owns the movie — Miramax feels the same way. Now, to quote Marsellus Wallace, it's about to "get medieval on his a**" ... in court.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miramax is suing Tarantino over his "Pulp Fiction" NFT scheme. It sent him a cease-and-desist letter, but he didn't comply, and now the studio is bringing a lawsuit against him. However, the case isn't as cut-and-dry as it might seem.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, allow someone to purchase a digital asset and retain ownership of it even as it's reproduced. It's like having the original version of a famous painting in your collection while other prints or copies of it float around out there.

Tarantino's plan was to release seven exclusive, never-before-seen scenes from "Pulp Fiction" as secret content with hand-written script notes, art, and personal commentary from him. As THR notes, his NFTs would have come with a "publicly viewable portion as well as content (including the previously unseen script sections) only visible to the owner."

What makes the matter complicated is that Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" contract with Miramax gives him some rights to "soundtrack album, music publishing, live performance, print publication (including, without limitation, screenplay publication, 'making of' books, comic books, and novelization, in audio and electronic formats as well, as applicable), interactive media, theatrical and television sequel and remake rights, and television series and spinoff rights."