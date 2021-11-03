Quentin Tarantino Is Releasing Never-Seen Pulp Fiction Scenes ... As NFTs

That is a cursed headline from a cursed timeline, but at least it's ours. In a not at all surprising, but still fairly silly move, Quentin Tarantino, your ex's favorite director, is coming out with his very own line of NFTs. Sometimes when I'm experiencing something that feels very much like a trend, I think back to that VH1 show "I Love... the '70s" (or '80s or '90s) and I imagine funny, yet not especially successful, comedians skewering these trends for the future "I Love... the '20s" show. It doesn't make me feel better, but it does make me feel vaguely prescient. Like a sadder lamer version of Paul Atreides, doomed to view life through the lens of long canceled VH1 shows. It's a living, I guess.

But you didn't click on this article to read about my sad VH1 thoughts, you came to hear about Tarantino's NFT scheme, and may god have mercy on your soul. Basically, your good pal Tarantino is releasing a few never before seen scenes from what is probably his most famous film, "Pulp Fiction," as NFTs because ... Branding? Marketing? Jumping on the cultural bandwagon? For whatever reason (and the reason is definitely money), Tarantino is teaming up with Secret Network to unleash these secret scenes to the right buyers. As Tarantino explains in a statement about the new NFTs: