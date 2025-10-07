What Happened To The Cast Of Arrow?

If there's a downside to the growing success of James Gunn's newly consolidated DC Comics multimedia empire, it's that we'll probably never get a show like "Arrow" ever again. The concept was hardly a shot in the dark for The CW, the same network which found unprecedented success by reimagining the story of Superman as a teen drama in the vein of "Dawson's Creek." In this case, they would take a much more obscure character — the billionaire vigilante archer Oliver Queen (aka The Green Arrow) — and rework his story with the melodrama of a soap opera, the mystery box plot of "Lost," and the grounded action and mythos of Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins."

At its worst, "Arrow" was a consistently fun if repetitive action adventure series that launched one of the most successful shared universes in TV history; at its best, it was a smarter, sharper project than anything DC had produced outside a theater, bolstered by a dynamic cast who understood exactly the kind of show they were making. Suffice it to say, we miss Stephen Amell's hooded hero and the rest of Team Arrow, so we've put together a list (the fun kind, not the kind you use to enact a vigilante vendetta against your dead dad's weird friends — iykyk) of where they all ended up after the story of Star City came to an end.