Why Stephen Amell's Suits LA Was Canceled By NBC

According to Deadline, the series was canceled due to its low viewership, even as the original "Suits" continues to do very well for itself on Netflix. Even NBC's attempt to try and give the show a bump by hosting a "Suits LA" takeover with a repeat marathon in March didn't do much to help. The LA setting itself meant that series creator Aaron Korsh, who also created the original "Suits," could really play with celebrity cameos and hopefully draw in more viewers, but even guest stars like the late John Amos, Victoria Justice, Patton Oswalt, and Yvette Nicole Brown could only do so much when it came to attracting viewers. (There were hints that Denzel Washington might make a cameo at some point too, as a client of Black's, but now it seems like that will never pan out.)

While it's kind of a bummer that neither of the "Suits" spin-offs to date have managed to get a second season, especially given the fact that the first season of the flagship show was its weakest, it's also pretty understandable, given their less-than-stellar critical and audience reception. The show's creatives might have been able to turn "Suits LA" into something more in later seasons, but considering its rather expansive (and probably expensive) cast, NBC probably had to weigh its options and made the more cutthroat call. You know, like the suits themselves might.