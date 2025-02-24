The Worst Season Of Suits, According To Rotten Tomatoes
"Suits" — the explosively popular legal drama that ran for nine seasons on USA Network — is the perfect binge-watch series. Although "Suits" was pretty well-loved even when its episodes aired the traditional way, the series broke streaming records once it was added to Netflix and Peacock in 2023. In fact, folks adored the premise so much that a "Suits" spin-off is currently on its way, with Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt attached as leads. Well, it is only a matter of time before we can discern whether this new spinoff, titled "Suits LA," will be able to recapture the unique essence of its predecessor. Until then, we have 100+ episodes of "Suits" to explore, which lays out the intriguing relationship between best buddies Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), along with the overlapping worlds they inhabit.
Like any long-standing series, "Suits" has its wonky, not-so-great seasons, such as season 8, which feels especially repetitive as it echoes the storytelling patterns well-established by the first few seasons of the show. Moreover, this season moves away from the series' characteristic focus on interpersonal dynamics and hones in on firm-related drama instead. Although season 9 salvages these missteps by etching out a satisfying conclusion, the puzzle pieces fit in a little too late, leaving a lot to be desired. That said, branding a particular season as "worst" is bound to bring about subjective results, as some might even argue that earlier seasons (like season 3) lack the X factor that "Suits" is known for. But if we consider Rotten Tomatoes as a metric, season 1 of "Suits" is rated the lowest, with a 78% on the Tomatometer (which, by the way, is not a bad score by any stretch of the imagination).
With this Rotten Tomatoes score in mind, let us dive deeper into the first season of "Suits," its dramatic highlights, and whether this point in the series was way too early to anticipate the kind of hype it would generate down the line.
Season 1 of Suits is deeply flawed, yet well worth your time
When "Suits" dropped its first season on USA Network in 2011, the channel was mostly known for its lighthearted titles (a good parallel is "Fairly Legal," which also aired in 2011 but leaned towards a more fun, quirky tone). Although "Suits" has never been somber per se, it grounds itself by treating its melodramatic storylines seriously, while constantly alternating between fun and cliché tropes. While "Suits" is not nearly as meticulous or deliberate as some of the critically acclaimed television shows of the last decade, it is also neither drab nor uninspiring as a fast-paced legal drama. I would argue that this well-worn mediocrity is what makes "Suits" enjoyable in bursts, where the good parts shine bright enough to etch memorable character portraits. As for the bad, it is a matter of patience and acquired taste.
The first season of "Suits," although not perfect, succeeds in selling its high-stakes premise of a big-shot lawyer hiring a fraud with a photographic memory to climb up the corporate ladder. A lot of time is devoted to fleshing out Mike's personal circumstances and desires, as we are privy to what drives him to follow such an unconventional career route despite being so intellectually gifted. Mike gradually forms a friendship with Harvey, but their chemistry is immediate and electric since day one, which emphasizes the future of this bond and how it might shape the series as a whole. Although season 1 does not carry any overt markers for the show's explosive success down the line, it plants the seeds for an evolving drama with immense potential.
Moreover, Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt, a manipulative, nefarious financial-law partner who subtly drives the conflict in the first season, is a treat to watch. Litt's unscrupulous bent in season 1 is only a sneak peek into the envy-fueled underhanded tactics he will end up employing over the seasons. There's also Meghan Markle's complex, ambitious Rachel Zane, who Mike is immediately drawn to, inaugurating a love story that will have to weather and overcome its obstacles before bearing fruit.
Although the show undoubtedly gets more interesting after this point, season 1 works well enough to generate that same interest. Once you're done binge-watching all nine seasons of "Suits", maybe the upcoming "Suits LA" can help fill the pulpy legal drama void.