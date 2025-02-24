The Worst Season Of Suits, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Suits" — the explosively popular legal drama that ran for nine seasons on USA Network — is the perfect binge-watch series. Although "Suits" was pretty well-loved even when its episodes aired the traditional way, the series broke streaming records once it was added to Netflix and Peacock in 2023. In fact, folks adored the premise so much that a "Suits" spin-off is currently on its way, with Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt attached as leads. Well, it is only a matter of time before we can discern whether this new spinoff, titled "Suits LA," will be able to recapture the unique essence of its predecessor. Until then, we have 100+ episodes of "Suits" to explore, which lays out the intriguing relationship between best buddies Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), along with the overlapping worlds they inhabit.

Like any long-standing series, "Suits" has its wonky, not-so-great seasons, such as season 8, which feels especially repetitive as it echoes the storytelling patterns well-established by the first few seasons of the show. Moreover, this season moves away from the series' characteristic focus on interpersonal dynamics and hones in on firm-related drama instead. Although season 9 salvages these missteps by etching out a satisfying conclusion, the puzzle pieces fit in a little too late, leaving a lot to be desired. That said, branding a particular season as "worst" is bound to bring about subjective results, as some might even argue that earlier seasons (like season 3) lack the X factor that "Suits" is known for. But if we consider Rotten Tomatoes as a metric, season 1 of "Suits" is rated the lowest, with a 78% on the Tomatometer (which, by the way, is not a bad score by any stretch of the imagination).

With this Rotten Tomatoes score in mind, let us dive deeper into the first season of "Suits," its dramatic highlights, and whether this point in the series was way too early to anticipate the kind of hype it would generate down the line.