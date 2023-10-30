One Of Suits' Most Interesting Character Arcs Was Lifted Directly From Deadwood

"Suits" creator Aaron Korsh pulled from his own life when crafting the show, which enjoyed success during its USA Network first run and has been blitzing Netflix this year.

In an interview with Nerdist back in 2014 (when "Suits" was in season 4), Korsh detailed some of his inspirations. He cited a scene in the pilot, where Pearson Hardman junior partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) fires an associate in front of newly-hired protagonist Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). It turns out that this "associate" was a) actually a mailroom worker, b) in on the act, and c) not truthfully fired. Louis does this trick to put the fear of God (or at least the Sword of Damocles) in the firm's new employees. Korsh got this character-building moment from a fraternity trick back in his college days at the University of Pennsylvania:

"I had a roommate that went to a fraternity. And he pledged and he came home one night and he was like, "Oh my god. One guy refused to do a shot and they yelled at him and they kicked him out right there on the spot." And he was petrified. And it turns out that guy was a plant. He was like a sophomore, not a freshman, and they do that every year to make the pledges realize if they don't do what they're told, they could get dropped."

Korsh didn't limit his influences to his offscreen life, though. Calling himself "a huge 'Deadwood' fan," his intention with Louis' arc — starting as a source of hatred and then softening — was modeled on Al Swearengen (Ian McShane). "Deadwood," created by David Milch and airing for three seasons on HBO from 2004 to 2006, was set in the eponymous South Dakota settlement during the 1870s. Swearengen was based on a real-life 19th-century crime boss and owner of Deadwood's saloon/brothel, the Gem.