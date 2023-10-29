Meghan Markle Was Battling An Internal Fear During Season 1 Of Suits

Being a part of a widely-loved legal drama series can be daunting, even for seasoned actors who are able to do their roles justice. Before retiring from her acting career, Meghan Markle played attorney Rachel Zane in "Suits" for seven seasons straight — a character that starts off as a paralegal at Pearson Hardman law firm and gradually makes her way through the show's cut-throat world. While the series gravitates towards framing Rachel as someone defined by her romantic relationship, Markle adds visible depth to what little she's given to work with over time, shining in scenes shared with characters such as Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

Given how Markle did her best in making Rachel Zane a grounded, multidimensional character, it is a bit baffling to think that the retired actor had major misgivings about her abilities for the role during season 1 of the show. Part of her anxiety was due to the fact that "Suits" opened with a pilot that had massive potential to take off, and Markle had previously "done so many pilots that [had] never [seen] the light of day" (via Glamour UK). At the time, nobody on the "Suits" team had an inkling about the explosive popularity the show would go on to enjoy over the years, and Markle was also pleasantly surprised when her misgivings about her own performance were proven to be in vain.