Denzel Washington's Suits LA Episode 2 Cameo Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Suits LA" Season 1, Episode 2, "Old Man Hanrahan."

Denzel Washington was a talking point in regard to "Suits LA" before it even hit the airwaves, despite him not even starring in the series. The early promotional materials revealed that he's a client of the law firm run by Ted Black (Stephen Amell), which is further established in Season 1's first two episodes. That said, "Suits LA" really wants viewers to know that the scene-stealing "Gladiator II" star exists in this universe, as evidenced by one key scene in Episode 2, "Old Man Hanrahan."

The "Suits LA" season premiere contains a blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment showing Denzel posing alongside Ted in a photo Amell's character keeps on his desk. Meanwhile, another scene depicts a poster for "American Gangster," the underappreciated Ridley Scott crime opus that gained a new lease of life on Netflix in 2024, reaffirming that Ted's firm reps our guy — but there's more to this story than simple acknowledgments.

Episode 2 adds more context to Ted's relationship with Denzel, with the lawyer explaining that the snap was taken at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and it reminds him to never give up. This is because he grew up as a fan of the New York Knicks, but changed teams because of Kobe Bryant embodying the never-give-up attitude Ted brings to the world of law. Denzel only factors into the equation because he attended a game with Ted, but it's a riveting speech nonetheless. That said, are there plans to bring the actor into the "Suits" franchise?