Why Dylan Pryor From Suits LA Looks So Familiar

NBC's latest "Suits" spin-off has finally arrived, introducing fans to a new setting, fresh characters, and more unique cases in the world of law. Centering around Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and the other characters who work at his firm, "Suits LA" tackles everything from murder mysteries to Hollywood drama, with the latter opening the door to some fun celebrity cameos. However, the Dylan Pryor character looks set to be at the heart of the celebrity-centric chaos in season 1, and viewers who grew up watching Nickelodeon shows might recognize her from a pair of classics.

The "Suits LA" season 1 premiere, "Seven Days a Week and Twice on a Sunday," introduces Dylan as an in-demand actor who Ted's firm wants to represent. He plays it cool and pretends that no skin will fall off his nose if she chooses a competitor, but we later learn that Ted really wants Dylan to be his client. Unfortunately for him, she's in no hurry to make a decision, as everyone wants to work with her.

Of course, the actor who plays Dylan is none other than Victoria Justice, who rose to fame as a child star before moving on to edgier projects in her adult years. Let's take a look at some of her greatest hits.