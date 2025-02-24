Why Dylan Pryor From Suits LA Looks So Familiar
NBC's latest "Suits" spin-off has finally arrived, introducing fans to a new setting, fresh characters, and more unique cases in the world of law. Centering around Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and the other characters who work at his firm, "Suits LA" tackles everything from murder mysteries to Hollywood drama, with the latter opening the door to some fun celebrity cameos. However, the Dylan Pryor character looks set to be at the heart of the celebrity-centric chaos in season 1, and viewers who grew up watching Nickelodeon shows might recognize her from a pair of classics.
The "Suits LA" season 1 premiere, "Seven Days a Week and Twice on a Sunday," introduces Dylan as an in-demand actor who Ted's firm wants to represent. He plays it cool and pretends that no skin will fall off his nose if she chooses a competitor, but we later learn that Ted really wants Dylan to be his client. Unfortunately for him, she's in no hurry to make a decision, as everyone wants to work with her.
Of course, the actor who plays Dylan is none other than Victoria Justice, who rose to fame as a child star before moving on to edgier projects in her adult years. Let's take a look at some of her greatest hits.
Zoey 101 (2005-2008)
Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" is arguably best remembered for giving Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a notable starring role early on in her career. She plays the main character, Zoey Brooks, a student who moves to a boarding school that was previously exclusive to boys. Thus begins a journey of laughter, love, friendship, and everything else you'd expect in a teen comedy series.
Victoria Justice joined "Zoey 101" as a main character in season 2, playing Lola Martinez, one of Zoey's best friends. She's a typical teenager who's obsessed with boys and becoming famous someday, but she always comes through for her friends when the situation calls for her to be selfless.
Unfortunately, "Zoey 101" and other Nickelodeon shows have generated negative press in recent years due to the "Quiet on the Set" documentary exposing creator Dan Schneider's horrifying behind-the-scenes behavior. Justice subsequently noted that the disgraced showrunner treated her unfairly, but on a more positive note, she remains friends with her old co-stars to this day. And "Zoey 101" wasn't the final time she worked with Nickelodeon.
Victorious (2010-2013)
The folks at Nickelodeon understood Victoria Justice's star potential early on, as they gave her top-billing in another series after "Zoey 101" ended. "Victorious" sees her play Tori Vega, an aspiring singer who's accepted into one of the most prestigious performing art schools in Hollywood, where she befriends other talented teenagers with a wide range of talents, ranging from dancing to ventriloquism.
"Victorious" ran for four successful seasons and saw Justice star alongside other notable celebrities, including Ariana Grande, who's had quite a successful career in her own right since the show ended. That said, the ensemble's star power is one of the many factors behind the show's enduring popularity, which Justice discussed in an interview with Collider:
"That show was such an exciting and special part of my life. And like, I love all the music from the show. I wrote three of the songs from the show ... to see people still like, having that nostalgia and that love for it, and to see it still bring people joy is like, so much fun. I love it."
Of course, Justice couldn't star in kid's shows forever, and she's since lent her talents to a variety of projects. However, she's always stayed true to her comedic roots, even though some of her movies and shows aren't appropriate for young children.
Fun Size (2012)
High school movies have a tendency to portray hip parties as the be-all and end-all of the teenage experience, and that's the case in Josh Schwartz and Max Werner's "Fun Size" as well. In this one, friends Wren (Victoria Justice) and April (Jane Levy) plan on attending a big Halloween shindig that could propel them up the social ladder, only to get stuck babysitting the former's younger brother. Trick-or-treating with kids is bad enough at the best of times, but their party plans are scuppered when Wren's baby bro goes missing.
Despite being produced by Nickelodeon, "Fun Size" is a PG-13 affair with some naughty words, inappropriate jokes, chickens humping cars, and other things you wouldn't find in an episode of "iCarly." By no means is it as risque as movies like "Superbad," "The Sitter," "Booksmart," and other teenage misadventure flicks of a similar ilk, but it's still pretty fun, mostly due to Justice and Levy's charismatic performances.
"Fun Size" was also one of the 2012 movies to pass the Russo Test for LGBTQ characters, which was set up by GLAAD to examine how characters who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender are utilized in movies. Only a handful of films released that year passed the test, despite over a hundred being reviewed for it.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again (2016)
If there are two things Victoria Justice is known for, it's acting and singing. As previously mentioned, she even penned and performed some of her own songs in "Victorious," proving that she's a multi-dimensional talent. Justice once again combined these skills in Kenny Ortega's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" remake from 2016, in which she played Janet Weisse.
Remaking a classic like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was always going to be an arduous task for everyone involved, but Justice was on board from the get-go. While speaking to the Miami Herald, she revealed that she's been a fan of the original Tim Curry-starring cult classic since middle school, and she jumped at the chance to show off her musical chops again:
"I especially enjoyed it because it brings me back to singing and music. I've really missed it, and that was such a huge attraction for me to sign on to this project. I studied musical theater in school and it's always been one of my passions."
For Justice, the only downside of working on the project was not being able to pick Susan Sarandon's brain beforehand, as she loves her performance as Janet in the original movie. However, she hopes that Sarandon watches the remake someday and enjoys her take on the iconic character. And if "Suits LA" is half as popular as the original show, maybe Sarandon will get a glimpse of Justice's performance as Dylan Pryor, too.