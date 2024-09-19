A 2007 Denzel Washington Crime Thriller Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix

A big part of the Netflix machine is the way in which it functions like a version of that Facebook "Memories" feature for films and TV shows. The service frequently throws up older media to an audience who've had more than enough time to forget about it, resulting in the phenomenon what we now know as a Netflix renaissance. We saw it with forgotten fantasy epic "Warcraft," which took over the Netflix movie charts earlier this year, and we saw it again when Netflix breathed new life into the 2008 Keanu Reeves crime thriller "Street Kings."

Now, it's Denzel Washington's turn. Ahead of his role as rich powerbroker Macrinus in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," a previous collaboration between the celebrated actor and esteemed filmmaker is making its way up the Netflix charts. The 2007 crime thriller "American Gangster" saw Washington play real-life criminal Frank Lucas — a heroin kingpin from Harlem whose ambition leads him to establish a drug empire of which Macrinus himself would be proud.

Naturally, this pairing of star and director made for a well-received effort that made $267 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. As you might expect, critics were complimentary of Denzel's performance in particular, and the film currently holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it might not be as revered as other classics of the gangster genre, such as "The Godfather" or "Goodfellas," there's no doubt this was a strong effort from Scott. While Netflixers have proved they'll watch pretty much anything, then, the resurgence of "American Gangster" shows there's hope yet.