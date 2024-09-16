McG's Dystopian Sci-Fi Movie With Joey King & Chase Stokes Blows Up Netflix's Top Charts

The following contains spoilers for "Uglies."

"Uglies" spins a bare-bones backstory about a world devoid of natural resources, where scientists have painstakingly created genetically modified orchids as an energy source (?), along with a surgical procedure to make everyone "pretty." The reasons behind this mandate are justified meticulously in Westerfield's book, but the film settles for an explanation along the lines of it being a method to prevent chaos, as it will help hone a perfect society. Every "Ugly" undergoes this surgery once they turn 16, and once they transform into a "Pretty," a city-wide celebration is held.

Tally (King) and her best friend Peris (Stokes) are deemed "Uglies," and the latter gets his surgery, before which they promise to remain friends forever, as appearances hardly matter in friendship, right? However, Peris' personality undergoes a drastic change along with his appearance, and Tally is rattled by this realization. Soon after, she becomes involved in a conspiracy involving other characters, whose motivations are shaped by the societal categorization they are forced to embrace based on their appearance. Before you know it, a rebellion against the system starts to brew and the lies concocted around the empowered "Pretties" are dismantled, revealing that true beauty lies within.

... Which it does. Nevertheless, "Uglies" does not have the depth to tackle these themes within a dystopian context, and much of the complexities in the source material are discarded in favor of flashy, CGI-heavy sequences that make the worldbuilding feel even more brittle. For a film that seems to rally for authenticity, it barely embodies this sentiment, as neither its script nor performances are substantial enough to ground a premise that could have been meaningful — enjoyable even — when done justice to.

"Uglies" is currently streaming on Netflix.