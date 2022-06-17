The Princess Star Joey King On Why She Chose This Film And Working With Veronica Ngo [Interview]

My aunt said that you must have been drawn to "The Princess" because your last name is King. Is that true? But if not, then what are the reasons?

I really love this question, because not many people have asked it. But it's kind of interesting when you think about it. My last name's King, I'm playing The Princess. And then, in "Bullet Train," I play Prince.

Yep. There we go!

It's quite the interesting little interweaving of worlds there. Honestly, it's not the reason I took the movie, but it was kind of cool. I feel like there's so many reasons I took on this project. And just the sheer excitement of how big of a challenge it was, was really the main one.

Besides being in the lead, you're also the executive producer. Obviously, this is not your first time in that saddle, but this would be your first time with action fantasy material. So was there anything different? And in that role, what was the thing that made you go, "Okay, this has to be depicted or translated onto the screen"?

It was very different for me to be able to have a hand as executive producer in this movie, because I felt like I was so listened to and taken care of and respected by all of our other producers, who were really amazing about asking me how I felt about things, what I wanted, what I felt was right.

Also, I had never fought like this before. I'd never done this kind of training before. So to be able to feel nervous, but also feel like I'm in a safe space because I have a say in how things will turn out in the end, was really amazing. And I'm just so proud of how it turned out. I loved being able to have that other hat of executive producer on this one, because I feel like I got to get to know my character in this story in a deeper way than I maybe would've ever gotten the opportunity to.