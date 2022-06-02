The Princess Trailer: Joey King Is A Warrior Princess In The New Action Flick From Furie Director Le-Van Kiet

If you've seen one damsel-in-distress movie featuring a princess locked up in old castles and forced to wait on the whims of villainous princes, you've seen them all, right? Well, what a certain upcoming princess-themed movie proposes is ... maybe not!

As much as classic Disney stories have perfected the template for traditional princess stories aimed directly at children (and their longsuffering parents who'll no doubt end up watching them countless times, too. Here's to you, moms and dads!), we've seen several attempts in the past decade or 2 to modernize and update this fantasy genre to reflect our rather less old-fashioned sensibilities these days. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a throwback romance that wades into somewhat clichéd waters, to be sure, but why not aim a little higher — and maybe a little bloodier?

"The Princess" looks to offer exactly the kind of high-octane thrills that we might not necessarily expect from a story with all the familiar fairytale trappings. From filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, who carries plenty of action cred after having directed the Vietnamese action film "Furie," this movie will become the latest 20th Century Studios offering to premiere on Hulu. Check out the trailer below!