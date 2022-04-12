20th Century Studios' The Princess Will Release Straight To Hulu In The US

The official synopsis for "The Princess" reads:

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom

Among those joining King in the "Princess" cast are Dominic Cooper ("Preacher"), Olga Kurylenko ("Black Widow"), and "The Old Guard" actor Veronica Ngo (who also played the lead in "Furie"). Behind the camera, "Fast & Furious" veteran Neal H. Moritz is producing the film with Toby Jaffe ("Bloodshot") and "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad, which gives you a pretty good sense of the kind of movie Kiet is making. That's not a complaint, either; I'm all for more high-octane fantasy-adventures, especially ones with female leads that aren't based on an established IP. So long as the actual film has a little more flavor than its title, I'm all onboard for this one.

Indeed, part of what's so frustrating about 20th Century Studios' movies being used as little more fuel for Disney's content-hungry streaming services is that a lot of them seem to have some real creativity behind them. Besides "The Princess," there's also the upcoming "Prey" — a "Predator" prequel film that centers on a young Comanche warrior (Amber Midthunder) battling a Predator in the 1700s — and "Rosaline," a comedic take on "Romeo and Juliet" told from the POV of Juliet's cousin (Kaitlyn Dever). Between all that and the recent release of Adrian Lyne's amusingly trashy erotic thriller "Deep Water" on Hulu, 20th Century Studios is offering the type of genre fare that the major Hollywood studios have been ignoring of late, which is all the more reason for everyone to sit up and take notice.

"The Princess" premieres July 1, 2022, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in other territories.