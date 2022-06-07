Bullet Train Trailer: The World's Unluckiest Assassin Catches A Train (To Hell)

Who can't relate to having to put up with a seemingly never-ending slog of bad luck? Of course, when one's occupation happens to involve killing people, that tends to complicate matters slightly a bit more than stubbing a toe on a table or missing the bus. I would assume, at least.

"Bullet Train" looks set to become the latest one-location action flick in the same vein as "Die Hard," "Air Force One," and countless more imitators that have attempted to wring as much tension and thrills as they can from characters trapped in a fight for their life in tight, confined spaces. Instead of a skyscraper or a plane, the latest Brad Pitt-starring movie takes the action to a bullet train speeding through Japan, as a down-on-his-luck assassin is tasked with a straightforward enough gig — retrieve a briefcase from the train before anyone else does.

Even if you hadn't watched the first pulse-pounding trailer, you could probably figure out what happens next: absolutely nothing goes according to plan. Other than all those various stabbing attempts, hand-to-hand combat, and yakuza enemies, I know how that feels. Sony has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie, which teases a far more extensive plot than some may have assumed from previous footage. Check it out (at your own risk!) below.