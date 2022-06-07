Bullet Train Trailer: The World's Unluckiest Assassin Catches A Train (To Hell)
Who can't relate to having to put up with a seemingly never-ending slog of bad luck? Of course, when one's occupation happens to involve killing people, that tends to complicate matters slightly a bit more than stubbing a toe on a table or missing the bus. I would assume, at least.
"Bullet Train" looks set to become the latest one-location action flick in the same vein as "Die Hard," "Air Force One," and countless more imitators that have attempted to wring as much tension and thrills as they can from characters trapped in a fight for their life in tight, confined spaces. Instead of a skyscraper or a plane, the latest Brad Pitt-starring movie takes the action to a bullet train speeding through Japan, as a down-on-his-luck assassin is tasked with a straightforward enough gig — retrieve a briefcase from the train before anyone else does.
Even if you hadn't watched the first pulse-pounding trailer, you could probably figure out what happens next: absolutely nothing goes according to plan. Other than all those various stabbing attempts, hand-to-hand combat, and yakuza enemies, I know how that feels. Sony has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie, which teases a far more extensive plot than some may have assumed from previous footage. Check it out (at your own risk!) below.
Bullet Train trailer
Nothing's ever easy when it comes to a luckless assassin just trying to do one more job to straighten things out again. If it appears to be too good to be true ... then it probably is. That's the lesson the protagonist of "Bullet Train" will likely learn the hard way throughout the course of events, which starts innocently enough with a simple enough job and rapidly devolves into a fight against several other competing contract killers.
Brad Pitt stars as the assassin codenamed "Ladybug" in the latest action-comedy movie from director David Leitch, known for "John Wick," "Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2," and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Written by Zak Olkewicz ("Fear Street: Part Two – 1978," the upcoming "Last Voyage of the Demeter"), "Bullet Train" is based on the original novel "Maria Beetle" by Japanese author Kôtarô Isaka. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Sandra Bullock (in a role that may have originally been meant for Lady Gaga), Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Karen Fukuhara, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more.
After pushing back its release date by a week, "Bullet Train" is set to arrive at the station on August 5, 2022.
An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.