A 2018 Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish Comedy Is Bringing Laughs To Netflix's Top Charts

When Kevin Hart started out, he made himself the butt of most of the jokes in his self-deprecating standup routines. Now, he fancies himself as a Hip Hop mogul type, launching businesses left and right and producing a steady stream of TV shows and films. Unfortunately, this flurry of output in recent years hasn't all been that great. Earlier this year, Hart starred in "Lift," which topped the Netflix charts despite being yet another generic streaming flick quickly buried by the tide of "content" spewing forth in the streaming age. Prior to that, Hart tried to bring an air of prestige to his streaming exploits by convincing Wesley Snipes to play his brother in Netflix limited series "True Story." Sadly for the comedian, Snipes proved to be the best thing about the show.

But none of this has deterred Hart. He's hosting Peacock chat shows, playing vault hunters in the box office bomb that is "Borderlands," greenlighting entire slates of projects through his Hartbeat Productions company, and still has time to show off his vintage watches to the Hodinkee crowd. But all while he's being served wine by his personal sommelier and talking business with Jay-Z, he's also trying to maintain this image of himself as a kind of lovable underdog figure. After all, it's a big part of the act that got him to where he is today. So, in 2024, we're faced with this incongruous figure — part magnate, part dweeb — torn between the image he projected in his early career and the man he wants you to think he is today.

Does anyone else find this as interesting as I do? Apparently not, no. Most of us, it seems, are just happy zoning out to a forgotten Hart effort from 2018.