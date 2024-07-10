A Forgotten Fantasy Epic Is Ranking High On Netflix's Top Movie Charts

One of Netflix's tactics to keep audiences engaged is finding forgotten films and presenting them to modern viewers. So often the streamer asks us all the question, "Are you sure you didn't like this when it first came out?," and apparently our collective response is frequently "No, actually, it's kinda good." This happened earlier this year with forgotten action movie "The Bricklayer" and prior to that Netflix breathed new life into Keanu Reeves' 2008 crime-thriller "Street Kings." In the latter's case, it was a worthy resurgence for a decent little effort from director David Ayer that slipped under the radar when it first released. But in the case of, say, "The Snowman," which resurfaced in Netflix in 2023 after a dismal theatrical debut back in 2017, we started to get the idea that Netflix viewers will watch pretty much anything.

Now, the streaming juggernaut is once again offering a forgotten film somewhat of a reprieve. This time, its 2016's "Warcraft," an adaptation of the video game series of the same name directed and co-written by Duncan Jones ("Moon," "Source Code"). What exactly is "Warcraft" about? Well, unless you're a fan of the original video games, you might be a bit confused by any synopsis for this lore-heavy fantasy outing. Essentially, it's about a realm called Azeroth which comes under siege by a horde of orcs fleeing their homeworld. Anduin Lothar (Travis Fimmel) of Stormwind and Durotan (Toby Kebbell) of the Frostwolf clan are involved in the ensuing war, so take what you will from that.

Unfortunately, this epic tale didn't equate to quite such epic reviews. The film currently has a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $438.8 million worldwide, which allowed it to almost break even. Not the best initial showing, then, but that's where Netflix comes in.