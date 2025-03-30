Why The CW Cancelled Plans For A Major Green Arrow Spin-Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For more than a decade, The CW's Arrowverse was a pillar of superhero storytelling. While the DC Extended Universe was struggling on the big screen in the 2010s, shows like "Arrow" and "The Flash" were thriving on television. So much so, in fact, that spin-offs started happening. "Supergirl," for example, was brought over from CBS, while "Superman & Lois" would eventually become a thing as well. But not all of the planned shows made it to air. Such was the case with "Green Arrow & The Canaries," which aired as a backdoor pilot in 2020.

The CW tested this concept out in "Arrow" season 8. The episode in question explored the idea of a show that would've centered on Mia Queen's Green Arrow, as well as Laurel and Dinah, in the somewhat distant future of 2040. Taking place in Star City, Mia (Katherine McNamara) is visited by Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) when the pair proceed to upend her life. The duo, you see, are tracking a kidnapping victim who has ties to Mia, so they all suit up to save the city.

Unfortunately, The CW decided not to move forward with the spin-off. Hence, when "Arrow" ended after eight seasons in January 2020, this specific corner of the Arrowverse ended with it. So, what happened exactly? Why did the network decide not to press forward with the show?

For one thing, the main series that anchored the universe were on the way out, with "The Flash" season 9 bringing that show to a close a couple of years later. "Supergirl" would soon follow suit, and with "Black Lightning" also calling it quits in 2021, the writing seemed to be more or less on the wall for the Arrowverse. Be that as it may, it was real-world events that ultimately killed this would-be DC team-up series.