The 15 Best Avengers Comics Of All Time, Ranked

Despite being the most popular superhero team in the world right now (thanks entirely to the cultural dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), the Avengers don't have nearly as solid a track record when it comes to their comic book appearances. Sure, the solo outings of core members like Captain America and Iron Man often produce definitive works like "The Winter Soldier" or "Demon in a Bottle," but what are the comics that make Earth's Mightiest Heroes mighty in the first place?

Perhaps the real "problem" is that the MCU has so dominated the Avengers as a brand that it's seldom recognized how much of those stories were originally inspired by the comics themselves. From Brian Michael Bendis and Jonathan Hickman to Jim Shooter and Jim Starlin, Marvel writers have spawned a staggering amount of the ideas behind the multi-billion-dollar franchise, most of which can be found in the 15 best Avengers comics of all time.