10 Marvel Comic Books You Need To Read After Thunderbolts

If "Thunderbolts*" have made you as obsessed with Florence Pugh's take on Yelena Belova as we are, then you need to check out "White Widow." In the comics, the successor to Natasha Romanoff has historically been written in a much darker tone compared to her MCU counterpart. She's often used as a means of showcasing what a true, ruthless assassin looks like in contrast to the more heroic Avenger. Because Yelena is introduced in the MCU essentially after Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) death in "Avengers: Endgame," she had to immediately be a likable character capable of carrying her own adventures — and perhaps even leading her own team — in future films and television shows.

Advertisement

This journey to becoming a marquee superhero took Yelena much longer in the comics, and, honestly, seemingly only came about as a consequence of the popularity brought on by her MCU adaptation. As such, Marvel and writer Sarah Gailey smartly use "White Widow" to redefine Yelena's characterization so it fits closer to the endearing yet unyielding assassin MCU fans will expect from "Thunderbolts*." Her sense of humor, personal values, and moral framework are the key changes, and we feel they're ultimately to the benefit of a character who has otherwise been stuck in the periphery since she debuted in the late '90s.

Sadly, "White Widow" only ran for four issues, compiled in "White Widow: Welcome to Idylhaven." This story follows Yelena as she attempts to start a new life as an assassin consultant in the suburbs of Idylhaven, only for her community to be upended by the mysterious and insidious "Armament" organization and the villainous supergroup B.A.D. Girls Inc. The series also explores Yelena's past in this new context, featuring appearances from major heroes like Captain America, She-Hulk, and Wolverine.

Advertisement