Marvel's Scrapped Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scenes Featured Baron Zemo & Kang

Pearson shed some light on another pitched idea for the post-credits sequence, one that teased the return of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War."

"There was definitely a [post-credits] tag that I did a million years ago where Zemo is like Keyser Söze, like he's been pulling the strings from prison in some way," he explained. (For those who don't immediately recognize that name, Söze is the bad guy from "The Usual Suspects," played by Kevin Spacey.) But, as Pearson admitted, "I don't think that iteration lived longer than like, 'Hey, what about this?' 'Nope, not that.'"

Although it's fairly self-evident why a Kang-focused sequence would've been a bad idea, it's worth noting that "Thunderbolts*" has the first post-credits scene in a long time that's actually exciting. Most of the recent ones have reeked of desperation, of the writers throwing anything at the wall and hoping it'd stick. The worst one is probably the mid-credits scene in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," which undermines the movie's dark cliffhanger ending to tease the introduction of Charlize Theron's new character, Clea. (Three years later, we've still never found out what her deal was.) Many of the other recent credits scenes have similar vibes, introducing random characters and never following up on them.

We hope "Thunderbolts*," on the other hand, might be setting up a new rule for MCU movies: From now on, only use your post-credits scenes to tease movies that will definitely happen, and will happen soon. Perhaps the "Fantastic Four" post-credits scenes will tease "Avengers: Doomsday" in 2026, and maybe the one in "Avengers: Doomsday" will tease the "Spider-Man" movie expected shortly after. The post-credits sequence in "Thunderbolts*" hints at a new level of discipline in the MCU. The franchise seems to know the audience's patience has worn thin in recent years, so for now, it seems like they're only promising what they know they can deliver.