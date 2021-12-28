Hailee Steinfeld Loves Her Hawkeye Scenes With Florence Pugh As Much As You Do

Spoilers ahead for all six episodes of "Hawkeye" season 1.

One of the best parts of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film or series is getting to see major characters interact with one another for the first time. Indeed, in the case of "Hawkeye," one highlight exchanges between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), both of whom only joined the franchise this year. As if getting to watch Emily Dickinson from "Dickinson" and Amy March from "Little Women" cross paths wasn't exciting enough for fans of those period pieces, it turned out Steinfeld and Pugh also have crackling chemistry onscreen.

In an interview with ET, Steinfeld named Kate's first meeting with Yelena as one of her two favorite moments from "Hawkeye" season 1, along with the big car chase from episode 3. The latter scene pit Kate and her reluctant mentor Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) against the Tracksuit Mafia and was partly shot and edited to look like a single take. It culminated with Kate and Clint employing all kinds of trick arrows (including one infused with Pym Particles) to ward off their opponents, much to Steinfeld's delight.

Noting that she and Renner had "the absolute time of our lives" filming the scene, Steinfeld explained why it encompassed so much of what she had hoped to get out of joining the MCU: